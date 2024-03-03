Media Tom aspinall eating wings.

That's beard meets food.

There's something hypnotic about watching that skinny mofo demolishing enormous meals.
 
Dandy Chiggins said:
Yeah, it really brings out the real version of them under extreme spice intoxication.
It's funny seeing the people who are crying from the very first wing, but I think my favorites are those who are wholly unphased until they get to Da Bomb, and then find themselves suddenly turned inside out. I'm sure there's a research team involved for the questions, but I wish I could be even half as engaging as Sean Evans is interviewing the guests.
 
