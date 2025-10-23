Tom Aspinall disagrees with fans doubting Ciryl Gane’s ability - praises Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall disagrees with fans and media members who are downplaying Ciryl Gane’s abilities ahead of UFC 321.In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall made it clear that those who don’t believe Ciryl Gane deserves to be here are wrong.“I think there’s this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl is not very good, which is just complete bullsh*t,” Aspinall told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think that he’s really, really good. He’s super talented, he’s been at the top of the division for a number of years, which is not easy to do.“He’s been an interim champion himself. He’s obviously had two title shots for the undisputed title, as well, so I think the guy is really good. I’ve took him extremely, extremely seriously. The fact that people expect it to be an easy fight, I don’t read into that at all. I’m prepared for a really hard fight.”Quotes via MMA Junkie