Tom Aspinall disagrees with fans doubting Ciryl Gane’s ability - praises Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall disagrees with fans and media members who are downplaying Ciryl Gane’s abilities ahead of UFC 321.

In a recent interview, Tom Aspinall made it clear that those who don’t believe Ciryl Gane deserves to be here are wrong.


“I think there’s this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl is not very good, which is just complete bullsh*t,” Aspinall told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think that he’s really, really good. He’s super talented, he’s been at the top of the division for a number of years, which is not easy to do.

“He’s been an interim champion himself. He’s obviously had two title shots for the undisputed title, as well, so I think the guy is really good. I’ve took him extremely, extremely seriously. The fact that people expect it to be an easy fight, I don’t read into that at all. I’m prepared for a really hard fight.”

It's not Tom who's treating Gane like a dead dog, it's other people. What Jones did to Gane is done, and it says a lot about Jon, but that's no benchmark for this fight.

The champion has the right mindset; if he loses, it won't be because he underestimated Ciryl.
I liked that.
 
Tom being Tom.

He's smart though, in today's mma landscape what you say can haunt you for a long time.

Remember when you could say things like: he can't fight himself out of a wet paper bag only to get your face punched in for a KO and the backlash lasted maybe a day or two?
 
Cyril's very dangerous. Jones exploited a weakness that caught him by surprise, a rematch would probably go differently
 
You must hespec your opponent and Tom knows this. I still think Tom will win but good on him for showing Gane the hespec
 
Tom's got that cheeky British sarcasm going for him but he's no fool. Gane is a threat on the feet, absolutely. i agree with you, good to see he's taking it seriously.

i tell u wat brother u better hespec-a me
 
I'm rooting for another huge victory for Tom, I think he deserves it, but in the end things are what they are, if Tom is what is expected of him, he will find a way to win.
 
If only his fans would express the same humility.

I respect aspinall a lot for saying that. His fans dont see it, but this is the hardest fight Aspinall has ever been booked in


100%

But he has quite the fanbase of zealots, So they will make every excuse under the sun for him regardless. even if tom doesn't.
 
People forget Ciryl Gane is an absolute stud. One of the most athletic HW's of all time and a great striker who can go 10 rounds breathing through his nose. His ground game sucks but there aren't many HW's who can take advantage of it. You need to be a great MMA grappler (Jones) or a freak of nature (Ngannou) to get past the speed, counters, footwork.

Tom seems to have what it takes but I don't know enough about his wrestling to feel confident. I also don't know if Gane has been wrestling like a maniac since he was humiliated by Jones. On the feet it would be a 50/50 fight imo.
 
