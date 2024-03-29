Media Tom Aspinall Calls Cain Velasquez "Best & Favorite" Heavyweight MMA Fighter EVER - Hints At Fighting In Manchester

Is Cain getting overlooked as the HW MMA Goat? His resume/skill set has been getting wildly underrated.

 
chinarice said:
No, he's not overlooked at all. His resume isn't that deep. He spent basically his prime years fighting JDS and Bigfoot Silva.
I'd say his era of HW's and his fighting style/way he won them is the best.
He had no real weakness in his game(outside of injuries).
 
DatSamboKid said:
One of my more controversial MMA takes is that, at his peak, Cain Velasquez was the best heavyweight ever. I believe the version of Cain who nearly killed Junior Dos Santos twice could have beaten Fedor, Stipe, Ngannou and Jones.
Cain reached greater heights but Fedor did it for longer
 
Casuals will bring up the Kongo fight, but fail to realize he only had a few pro fights at that point, and was obviously a very green striker compared to his prime. While Kongo was an MMA vet with an accomplished Kickboxing/Muay Thai career, Cain still won 30-27.

You basically need a good punchers chance, or catch him unacclimated in order to beat him.
 
DatSamboKid said:
One of my more controversial MMA takes is that, at his peak, Cain Velasquez was the best heavyweight ever. I believe the version of Cain who nearly killed Junior Dos Santos twice could have beaten Fedor, Stipe, Ngannou and Jones.
Prime Cain is the best HW ever, hands down.
 
Black9 said:
I'd say his era of HW's and his fighting style/way he won them is the best.
He had no real weakness in his game(outside of injuries).
I don't think his standing defense was all that great but that's me.
 
chinarice said:
I don't think his standing defense was all that great but that's me.
Early in his career, the Kongo fight comes to mind. Cain had such a great chin though that it didn't matter that night.
 
chinarice said:
I don't think his standing defense was all that great but that's me.
this. that's his biggest weakness. that's why his offense was so aggro to cover his shitty defense. his idea of head movement was to move his head back and forth like a windshield wiper.

i never got the hype on Cain while people were simultaneously shitting all over Fedor even though he has way more fights and was dominant for way longer facing MANY different styles over the course of his career. even now, people in this thread are acting like he was invincible, saying he'd beat guys like Ngannou and Ubereem in his prime? i think that's crazy, those 2 guys specifically are nightmare matchups for Cain. one guy has the death touch in his fists, immense physical strength, and has a unique ability to find people's chins during scrambles and exchanges, the other guy was an absolute monster in the clinch and the best knees in the history of the HW division. not to mention both are gigantic.

his dominance during his reign was basically fighting 2 guys over and over again that he was accustomed to beating.
 
