chinarice said: I don't think his standing defense was all that great but that's me. Click to expand...

this. that's his biggest weakness. that's why his offense was so aggro to cover his shitty defense. his idea of head movement was to move his head back and forth like a windshield wiper.i never got the hype on Cain while people were simultaneously shitting all over Fedor even though he has way more fights and was dominant for way longer facing MANY different styles over the course of his career. even now, people in this thread are acting like he was invincible, saying he'd beat guys like Ngannou and Ubereem in his prime? i think that's crazy, those 2 guys specifically are nightmare matchups for Cain. one guy has the death touch in his fists, immense physical strength, and has a unique ability to find people's chins during scrambles and exchanges, the other guy was an absolute monster in the clinch and the best knees in the history of the HW division. not to mention both are gigantic.his dominance during his reign was basically fighting 2 guys over and over again that he was accustomed to beating.