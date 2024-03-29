I'd say his era of HW's and his fighting style/way he won them is the best.No, he's not overlooked at all. His resume isn't that deep. He spent basically his prime years fighting JDS and Bigfoot Silva.
One of my more controversial MMA takes is that, at his peak, Cain Velasquez was the best heavyweight ever. I believe the version of Cain who nearly killed Junior Dos Santos twice could have beaten Fedor, Stipe, Ngannou and Jones.
I don't think his standing defense was all that great but that's me.I'd say his era of HW's and his fighting style/way he won them is the best.
He had no real weakness in his game(outside of injuries).
Early in his career, the Kongo fight comes to mind. Cain had such a great chin though that it didn't matter that night.
His offensive marksman skills also left a lot to be desired.