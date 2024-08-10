Tom Aspinall calling for Stipe Miocic to get “Joe Bidened” so he can get face Jones.

koa pomaikai
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 102
- Reaction score
- 248
I was becoming a fan of Aspinall but this is too much. He should just accept that he’s not getting Jones before Stipe.
Just move on, fight the legit contenders and if the Jones fight happens it happens.
He’s starting to chase Jones like Chandler chasing McNuggets.
