Tom Aspinall says he wants to gave Merab’s cardio:
"I want Merab’s cardio. Merab, show me what’s what. Get me in that kind of shape. I’m ready for it."
@AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/fOkN29YMyB
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 8, 2025
Tom Aspinall was left awestruck by Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 316 title defense.
Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight strap against Sean O’Malley in the main event at UFC 316 on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. After losing his title to Dvalishvili via decision at UFC 306 last year, O’Malley brought about substantial changes in his lifestyle and training. While many considered this to be the best version of O’Malley, Dvalishvili pressured “Suga” as expected before submitting him in the third round in yet another display of the Georgian champ’s feared gas tank.
Aspinall was also impressed and showered words of praise on Dvalishvili. The interim heavyweight champ believes Dvalishvili is a stylistic nightmare for not only O’Malley, but any bantamweight contender. Aspinall considers Dvalishvili’s nickname a perfect fit and wants to work on his cardio with “The Machine.”
"Merab just doesn’t stylistically match well with anybody else in the division,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “He just overwhelms guys, he just keeps going, won’t stop. He has that weird herky-jerky standup style. He does 50 takedowns per round. He never stops working for 25 minutes. I just don’t know what you can do with a guy like that. To me he looks unstoppable right now. And “The Machine” is the best nickname you can have for a guy like this… I want Merab’s cardio. Merab, show me what’s what. Get me in that kind of shape, I’m ready for it.
Dvalishvili’s cardio exploits begin in training. His coach, John Wood, claims the champ spars for 10 rounds straight to prepare for five-round fights. Wood also admitted to being gassed out while holding pads for Dvalishvili.
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Tom-Aspinall-Asks-Merab-Dvalishvili-for-Cardio-Coaching-After-UFC-316-197243
