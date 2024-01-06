BoxerMaurits
Last edited by a moderator:
I say strip his ass. Would be a power move for the UFC too. He'll retire anyway after his next fight. Might as well strip him and move on.2024 could be the best year ever for the UFC Heavyweight Division... But nah, let's keep it like shit while everyone sits out waiting on Jon...
You really think Stipe is the one pulling the strings? Stipe is by far and away the most winnable fight left Jones at HW that the UFC can even pretend to market at this point. They don’t want to risk the chance of him losing his belt to someone like Aspinall. Jones will Pico-pulse his way to victory over the corpse of Stipe and retire champion, just like uncle Dana wants.This Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight is still weird. Absolute bullshit.
No one is talking about it, no one is looking forward to it, yet the promotion is hellbent on making it happen. Stipe must have a helluva manager
True, it's Jones, but I blame the UFC even more though, the buck starts and stops with them assholes, pfft.Aspinall is pissed at the wrong person
Jon Jones basically handpicked Stipe, and the spineless UFC caved to him. What's Stipe to do? Say "no, I'm good to pass on this title shot and the biggest payday of my career"?
Who's the tick turd that voted for Stipe? You have to eat 10 raw eggs now and a pigs foot as punishment.
Aspinall is not entitled at all. He's 100% right about keeping the heavyweight division moving.Tom aspinall is the most entitled brat ever, well im exaggerating of course but
my god. is he sick or something? or maybe having 3 kids he needs a big payday asap
which is why backing your fellow fighters for fight pay is important. meh i dont know.
all im saying is we can afford to wait. Now if jones was younger and had mad fights in him
i would say Yes strip em and let tom have his moment cause jon aint going no where.
But this is jons final goodbye. let him go out as champ. i mean i looked up and admired
anderson silva, and if i was a fighter in his division and i know hes about to retire and i so called
looked up to him i would have no qualms about waiting. but of course tom doesnt really like
jones and its very telling.
also the heavyweight division is the most easiest division to get a title shot.
the great value francis that tom just beat can even get a title shot after a win or two.
hell if derrick lewis can pull together 3 wins while looking dominant he could get
a title shot. what im saying is RELAX TOM. you will have your time.
It wasn't me, but when I read your comment I voted Stipe to spite you.
Actually, come to think of it, one could argue that it was premature to have an interim title fight only two weeks after the champ got injured, and unfair to Stipe to penalize him for his opponent's injury...But nah, spite's more fun.
What im saying is, Jones will retire when he beats Stipe. He's gone. Title vacated.
