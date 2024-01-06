Tom aspinall is either the most entitled brat ever, well im exaggerating of course or he must have adhd.

my god. like is he sick or something? or maybe having 3 kids he needs a big payday asap

which is why backing your fellow fighters for fight pay is important. meh i dont know.



all im saying is we can afford to wait. Now if jones was younger and had mad fights in him

i would say Yes strip em and let tom have his moment cause jon aint going no where.

But this is jons final goodbye. let him go out as champ. i mean i looked up and admired

anderson silva, and if i was a fighter in his division and i know hes about to retire and i so called

looked up to him i would have no qualms about waiting. but of course tom doesnt really like

jones and its very telling.



also the heavyweight division is the most easiest division to get a title shot.

the great value francis that tom just beat can even get a title shot after a win or two.

hell if derrick lewis can pull together 3 wins while looking dominant he could get

a title shot. what im saying is RELAX TOM. you will have your time.