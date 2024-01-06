Media Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic exchange words about Jon Jones fight

Who is more deserving to fight for the undisputed heavyweight-title?

I think the only solution is to make Aspinall/Miocic immediately. Its not ideal. It sucks for everyone except Aspinall but that's where we are. Its a far from ideal situation with a less than ideal solution but its the most fair thing to do imo.
 
13Seconds said:
This Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight is still weird. Absolute bullshit.

No one is talking about it, no one is looking forward to it, yet the promotion is hellbent on making it happen. Stipe must have a helluva manager
You really think Stipe is the one pulling the strings? Stipe is by far and away the most winnable fight left Jones at HW that the UFC can even pretend to market at this point. They don’t want to risk the chance of him losing his belt to someone like Aspinall. Jones will Pico-pulse his way to victory over the corpse of Stipe and retire champion, just like uncle Dana wants.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Aspinall is pissed at the wrong person

<JonesLaugh>

Jon Jones basically handpicked Stipe, and the spineless UFC caved to him. What's Stipe to do? Say "no, I'm good to pass on this title shot and the biggest payday of my career"?
True, it's Jones, but I blame the UFC even more though, the buck starts and stops with them assholes, pfft.
 
Tom aspinall is either the most entitled brat ever, well im exaggerating of course or he must have adhd.
my god. like is he sick or something? or maybe having 3 kids he needs a big payday asap
which is why backing your fellow fighters for fight pay is important. meh i dont know.

all im saying is we can afford to wait. Now if jones was younger and had mad fights in him
i would say Yes strip em and let tom have his moment cause jon aint going no where.
But this is jons final goodbye. let him go out as champ. i mean i looked up and admired
anderson silva, and if i was a fighter in his division and i know hes about to retire and i so called
looked up to him i would have no qualms about waiting. but of course tom doesnt really like
jones and its very telling.

also the heavyweight division is the most easiest division to get a title shot.
the great value francis that tom just beat can even get a title shot after a win or two.
hell if derrick lewis can pull together 3 wins while looking dominant he could get
a title shot. what im saying is RELAX TOM. you will have your time.
 
beaglepuss said:
You really think Stipe is the one pulling the strings? Stipe is by far and away the most winnable fight left Jones at HW that the UFC can even pretend to market at this point. They don’t want to risk the chance of him losing his belt to someone like Aspinall. Jones will Pico-pulse his way to victory over the corpse of Stipe and retire champion, just like uncle Dana wants.
im always in awe of accounts made in the early 2000s. the date you joined that year i was still playing with WWF
dolls/action figurines. i still believed in santa too. holy cow pokemon ruby & sapphire for the gameboy advance was just released
when you joined.. i know its random but i just wanna say thats so cool to see you are still
on here. god bless
 
Poirierfan said:
Who's the tick turd that voted for Stipe? You have to eat 10 raw eggs now and a pigs foot as punishment.
It wasn't me, but when I read your comment I voted Stipe to spite you.

Actually, come to think of it, one could argue that it was premature to have an interim title fight only two weeks after the champ got injured, and unfair to Stipe to penalize him for his opponent's injury...But nah, spite's more fun.
 
WokeWarrior said:
Tom aspinall is the most entitled brat ever, well im exaggerating of course but
my god. is he sick or something? or maybe having 3 kids he needs a big payday asap
which is why backing your fellow fighters for fight pay is important. meh i dont know.

all im saying is we can afford to wait. Now if jones was younger and had mad fights in him
i would say Yes strip em and let tom have his moment cause jon aint going no where.
But this is jons final goodbye. let him go out as champ. i mean i looked up and admired
anderson silva, and if i was a fighter in his division and i know hes about to retire and i so called
looked up to him i would have no qualms about waiting. but of course tom doesnt really like
jones and its very telling.

also the heavyweight division is the most easiest division to get a title shot.
the great value francis that tom just beat can even get a title shot after a win or two.
hell if derrick lewis can pull together 3 wins while looking dominant he could get
a title shot. what im saying is RELAX TOM. you will have your time.
Aspinall is not entitled at all. He's 100% right about keeping the heavyweight division moving.
 
g*r*b said:
It wasn't me, but when I read your comment I voted Stipe to spite you.

Actually, come to think of it, one could argue that it was premature to have an interim title fight only two weeks after the champ got injured, and unfair to Stipe to penalize him for his opponent's injury...But nah, spite's more fun.
beaglepuss said:
You really think Stipe is the one pulling the strings? Stipe is by far and away the most winnable fight left Jones at HW that the UFC can even pretend to market at this point. They don’t want to risk the chance of him losing his belt to someone like Aspinall. Jones will Pico-pulse his way to victory over the corpse of Stipe and retire champion, just like uncle Dana wants.
What im saying is, Jones will retire when he beats Stipe. He's gone. Title vacated.

Why is the promotion having his back with this knowledge? Super weird. Jon losing the belt is even better because then the division won't be a giant mess.
 
Pouting isn't going to change anything. The UFC seems pretty dead set on what they want to do next. If Tom wants to prove he's the best in the world he should try to get on 300 and raise his profile, maybe call out Jon once again. Might not work but he'd make Jon look like a bitch. That's a W.
 
vry pwrful said:
Aspinall is not entitled at all. He's 100% right about keeping the heavyweight division moving.
ill say this, if the heavyweight division was POPPIN like think when tyron woodley was welterweight champ and you had
masvidal leon colby usman belal burns darren till wonderboy kevin lee, mike perry kevin gastulem robbie WITH potentially
nate nick bisping gsp and connor as contenders for a super fight I would understand.

but after jones and stipe leave whats next? Gane?curtis blades rematch? fake francis he just beat rematch?
bam bam? like again the heavy weight division is low key dead after jones and stipe leaves....
Unless of course you are from the UK then im sure you dont care but in general. come to think about it
if Jones leaves what exciting matches aside from gane is there?
 
