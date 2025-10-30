Media Tom Aspinall’s Father Advocates for Better Data on Foul-Happy Fighters

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,548
Reaction score
232,508
29906170001_3569651317001_USATSI-7449276.jpg

Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, believes there should be a record of fouls committed by fighters throughout their careers.

The elder Aspinall was in the corner when Tom put the heavyweight title on the line against Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 321 last weekend in Las Vegas. The fight ended in an unfortunate no contest after Gane poked Aspinall simultaneously in both eyes late in the first round. Aspinall was unable to recover despite taking four minutes and was later rushed to the hospital.


Andy believes the UFC should keep track of the fouls committed by fighters over time. Andy notes that fighters often get away with fouls and go on to win fights. While Andy doesn’t think Gane habitually commits fouls, he believes some fighters do and get away with it. According to Andy, fighters with a history of committing fouls should be made to tidy up their game so that other fighters don’t have to compromise their safety.

‘It’s a Horrendous Thing’​


“I just wonder if they have data on how many people poke people in the eyes or kick people in the groin and get away with it, and the fight carries on,” Andy said on his son’s YouTube channel. “Mike Bisping, he lost his eye. It’s a horrendous thing… Your son, they could lose an eye through somebody that pokes eyes constantly.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Tom Aspinall’s Father Advocates for Better Data on Foul-Happy Fighters

Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, believes there should be a record of fouls committed by fighters throughout their careers.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Father Gives Concerning Update on Tom Aspinall’s Condition Following UFC 321
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
2K
markg171
markg171
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Sports Doctor Explains Why Tom Aspinall’s Injury Was Fight Ending
2
Replies
36
Views
340
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
Captain Herb
Gane says he's taking Aspinall into 'deep waters'. Cardi B puts $250,000 on Tom, new betting curse?
2
Replies
37
Views
844
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
Kaiokenrye24
We need to stop blaming the fighters who get fouled and the eye pokes should be heavily enforced
2 3
Replies
42
Views
439
usernamee
usernamee
H
More fighters should tell the doctor/referee they can't continue after a severe eyepoke
2
Replies
39
Views
428
CJrider
CJrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,036
Messages
58,019,488
Members
175,908
Latest member
graciepunch

Share this page

Back
Top