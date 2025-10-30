Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 119,548
- Reaction score
- 232,508
The elder Aspinall was in the corner when Tom put the heavyweight title on the line against Ciryl Gane in the main event at UFC 321 last weekend in Las Vegas. The fight ended in an unfortunate no contest after Gane poked Aspinall simultaneously in both eyes late in the first round. Aspinall was unable to recover despite taking four minutes and was later rushed to the hospital.
Andy believes the UFC should keep track of the fouls committed by fighters over time. Andy notes that fighters often get away with fouls and go on to win fights. While Andy doesn’t think Gane habitually commits fouls, he believes some fighters do and get away with it. According to Andy, fighters with a history of committing fouls should be made to tidy up their game so that other fighters don’t have to compromise their safety.
‘It’s a Horrendous Thing’
“I just wonder if they have data on how many people poke people in the eyes or kick people in the groin and get away with it, and the fight carries on,” Andy said on his son’s YouTube channel. “Mike Bisping, he lost his eye. It’s a horrendous thing… Your son, they could lose an eye through somebody that pokes eyes constantly.
READ HERE
Tom Aspinall’s Father Advocates for Better Data on Foul-Happy Fighters
Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy Aspinall, believes there should be a record of fouls committed by fighters throughout their careers.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh