Father Gives Concerning Update on Tom Aspinall’s Condition Following UFC 321
It hasn’t been a quick recovery for Tom Aspinall following what transpired in the UFC 321 main event.
www.sherdog.com
Tom Aspinall still can’t see out of his right eye and his left has gotten worse after UFC 321
The latest video on Tom Aspinall’s YouTube channel saw his father, Andy Aspinall, speak on the aftermath of UFC 321 for the first time since the footage of them in the hospital.
Aspinall’s cornerman had already hit out at some of the critics who questioned whether the Brit was looking for a way out after spending a long time away from the Octagon. The champion’s father, who obviously dismissed this narrative entirely, made it very clear that his son is still dealing with significant effects of the eye pokes.
Tom Aspinall's dad provides worrying update on his health days after UFC 321 disaster
Tom Aspinall's condition doesn't seem to be getting much better...
bloodyelbow.com
