Tom Aspinall’s dad provides worrying update on his health days after UFC 321 disaster

Father Gives Concerning Update on Tom Aspinall’s Condition Following UFC 321

It hasn’t been a quick recovery for Tom Aspinall following what transpired in the UFC 321 main event.
dff4db11-63c3-4a89-8d72-c5852cb1882f.jpg


Tom Aspinall still can’t see out of his right eye and his left has gotten worse after UFC 321
The latest video on Tom Aspinall’s YouTube channel saw his father, Andy Aspinall, speak on the aftermath of UFC 321 for the first time since the footage of them in the hospital.

Aspinall’s cornerman had already hit out at some of the critics who questioned whether the Brit was looking for a way out after spending a long time away from the Octagon. The champion’s father, who obviously dismissed this narrative entirely, made it very clear that his son is still dealing with significant effects of the eye pokes.

Tom Aspinall's dad provides worrying update on his health days after UFC 321 disaster

Tom Aspinall's condition doesn't seem to be getting much better...
My initial thoughts on what the outcome of it was that it was just a temporary vision loss from the force of the eye pokes. Might have lasted 30min, a few hours, a day.. surly even biggest haters of Tom on here would feel like a dickhead if it turns out he does have lasting damage.
 
Very worrying indeed.
But since doctors have confirmed there's nothing physically wrong with his eyes maybe it's a mental problem?
 
TOMFDJYEDH said:
My initial thoughts on what the outcome of it was that it was just a temporary vision loss from the force of the eye pokes. Might have lasted 30min, a few hours, a day.. surly even biggest haters of Tom on here would feel like a dickhead if it turns out he does have lasting damage.
Are you out of your mind? They'll double down, insist it's an elaborate hoax and all stems from Tom 'realising' he can never beat Gane.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Inb4 a bunch of overweight losers, who cry when they get an eye lash in their eye, accuse him of being a coward.
Heeey, i can't help it. my eyes naturally tear up and i get allergies so it always looks like i'm crying. Plus i'm always watching shows with richard dean anderson so it's inevitable that i'm emotional.
 
Oh my god, is he even alive?? That looked really scary, almost like Anderson's broken leg with Weidman . How courageous this Asp is!<TrumpWrong1>
 
This incident is very revealing of the fake manosphere bullshit..

Bro id literally still fight with both my arms broken and legs cut off and being blind.

Honestly you fuck tards need to slow down. Way to manly even for Sherdog.
 
Gregoire1 said:
Oh my god, is he even alive?? That looked really scary, almost like Anderson's broken leg with Weidman . How courageous this Asp is!<TrumpWrong1>
If Gane thought he wouldn't get ktfo, he wouldn't need to commit eye pokes. He saw Tom's left getting closer and closer and "the little bitch voice" inside his head made him panic foul.
 
Captain Herb said:
If Gane thought he wouldn't get ktfo, he wouldn't need to commit eye pokes. He saw Tom's left getting closer and closer and "the little bitch voice" inside his head made him panic foul.
Yes, Asp "little bitch in the head" was very close to finishing Gane with his broken and bloody nose right to the jaw. <Moves>
 
Aspinall was right to refuse to continue if he was hampered.

But his initial reaction of saying "i can't se, i can't see" before even waiting the 5 minutes, his drama after that (his enormous bandage, all the overplayed videos..) and the fact that he says now that he still can't see 4 days after the eye poke...... well it doesn't make him look good.

It is even possible to still not see 4 days after even when the doctors didn't see any damage ?

well, we'll never know, but he surely acts weirdly
 
Nimrod said:
This incident is very revealing of the fake manosphere bullshit..

Bro id literally still fight with both my arms broken and legs cut off and being blind.

Honestly you fuck tards need to slow down. Way to manly even for Sherdog.
Naw dude. MY BALLS are soo huge that i'd rip em off and bash someone with them during a fight. wut
 
