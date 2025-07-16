Tom Aspinall’s best career win.

I think most non-biased observers would agree its between the following two opponents:

1) Sergei Pavlovich

OR

2) Curtis Blaydes


Now lets delve deeper…

Pavlovich’s best win in the UFC is Curtis Blaydes and his most relevant losses in the UFC include aged-Overeem and Volkov.

Blaydes best win in the UFC (prior to fighting Tom the 2nd time) was either aged-JDS or aged-Overeem and his most relevant losses include Derrick Lewis and quick KO loss to Ngannou.


Examining the above, how can ANYONE argue that Tom has MUCH to prove??

The sample size is much too small and seeing threads daily about how Tom scared off Jones is off the charts ridiculous with Tom’s body ot work.

PS: I think Mark Kerr fought more credible HWs when he became UFC Champion back in 1960 or whenever. 😂
 
Tom has first round finishes over #2, 3, and 4. You may say those guy aren’t that great but he can only beat who’s in front of him and he’s done so with relative ease.

As far as Jones being scared, he could have put that to bed. Aspinall was the clear #1 contender, the fans wanted it, the UFC tried to make it happen. He demanded “fuck you” money, refused to commit, publicly called for other fights, and in the end vacated his belt and retired instead.
 
DiazSlap said:
I think most non-biased observers would agree its between the following two opponents:

1) Sergei Pavlovich

OR

2) Curtis Blaydes


Now lets delve deeper…

Pavlovich’s best win in the UFC is Curtis Blaydes and his most relevant losses in the UFC include aged-Overeem and Volkov.

Blaydes best win in the UFC (prior to fighting Tom the 2nd time) was either aged-JDS or aged-Overeem and his most relevant losses include Derrick Lewis and quick KO loss to Ngannou.


Examining the above, how can ANYONE argue that Tom has MUCH to prove??

The sample size is much too small and seeing threads daily about how Tom scared off Jones is off the charts ridiculous with Tom’s body ot work.

PS: I think Mark Kerr fought more credible HWs when he became UFC Champion back in 1960 or whenever. 😂
Wrong. Bruce Lee was the UFc Champion in 1960
 
Tom Aspinall is the UNDISPUTED champion (which Jon was not post 11 November 2023)

Tom is the first and probably last man to win the HW belt via Retirement (Terror).

The only times Jon will be mentioned in the future are discussion about the high and low points of the 2010s in the sport, and the greatest wastes of talent/ducks in the sport's history.

jonessmile.jpg
 
Basically what's already been said. Jon had a chance to earn FU money that dwarfed prior earnings, simply by fighting a young upstart whose best career wins could be regarded as nothing special.

Yet for some reason he didn't. Probably because he's got eyes and a brain and sees what any halfway-intelligent MMA fan does: that Tom Aspinall is outrageously fucking dangerous and hard to negotiate. That's basically all there is to it.
 
Pompey Junglist said:
Basically what's already been said. Jon had a chance to earn FU money that dwarfed prior earnings, simply by fighting a young upstart whose best career wins could be regarded as nothing special.

Yet for some reason he didn't. Probably because he's got eyes and a brain and sees what any halfway-intelligent MMA fan does: that Tom Aspinall is outrageously fucking dangerous and hard to negotiate. That's basically all there is to it.
Dude, Jones is 37 and made tons of money already plus he hates training and prefers getting high and running people over.

Aspinall is not even top 25 on Jones list of not wanting to fight.
 
arcadeperfect said:
Volkov is a good win. He beat Sergei and forced Blaydes into the brink of exhaustion. No one looks good fighting that guy except Tom.
Incorrect. Minkov finished a younger/prime Vokov faster and Alex also has a loss to 55 year old Kongo.
 
Blaydes destroyed Aspinall with beautiful technique, Aspinall won the rematch with a lucky punch thrown out of fear.
 
UFC HW division is a catastrophic joke right now. Even discussing it with a serious face here is an embarrassing waste of time.
 
The UFC HW is shit. This new generation is basically Aspinall, Gane (I guess?) and every once in a while some random large Brazilian that appears in the main event only to lose to a 50 year old Derrick Lewis.
 
DiazSlap said:
Gane, or someone that is not 50 fights deep in to their careers.
Ok, so literally only #1 is a good win. Theres only a single good win to be had in the entire division. The only top guy he hasn’t fought yet. The guy that most thought lost to Volkov. And who is his best win again? Volkov? But Volkov sucks, right?

You see how transparent it is you’re giving dishonest assessments, right?
 
gosuasus said:
The UFC HW is shit. This new generation is basically Aspinall, Gane (I guess?) and every once in a while some random large Brazilian that appears in the main event only to lose to a 50 year old Derrick Lewis.
Aspinall vs Augusto Sakai…winner faces that fat guy that should have gotten the W versus Blaydes in his last fight.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Ok, so literally only #1 is a good win. Theres only a single good win to be had in the entire division. The only top guy he hasn’t fought yet. The guy that most thought lost to Volkov. And who is his best win again? Volkov? But Volkov sucks, right?

You see how transparent it is you’re giving dishonest assessments, right?
Nah. The division is garbage as you point out so again, Tom has proven very little.

Tim Sylvia had faced better opposition.
 
DiazSlap said:
Dude, Jones is 37 and made tons of money already plus he hates training and prefers getting high and running people over.

Aspinall is not even top 25 on Jones list of not wanting to fight.
He ran off to retirement instead of fighting Tom! We can all see it. He wanted to fight poatan because it’s a fight that suits him stylistically (but he lost his belt). He clearly isn’t confident enough that he can beat aspinall.

You’re a shameless jones apologist and this thread is embarrassing
 
Jonny Ninja said:
He ran off to retirement instead of fighting Tom! We can all see it. He wanted to fight poatan because it’s a fight that suits him stylistically (but he lost his belt). He clearly isn’t confident enough that he can beat aspinall.

You’re a shameless jones apologist and this thread is embarrassing
So Jones was a super active HW before Aspinall?
 
You purposefully reduce the sample size, then talk about a small sample size. What exactly are we supposed to do with that?
 
