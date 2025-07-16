Tom Aspinall’s best career win.

DiazSlap
I think most non-biased observers would agree its between the following two opponents:
1) Sergei Pavlovich
OR
2) Curtis Blaydes
Now lets delve deeper…
Pavlovich’s best win in the UFC is Curtis Blaydes and his most relevant losses in the UFC include aged-Overeem and Volkov.
Blaydes best win in the UFC (prior to fighting Tom the 2nd time) was either aged-JDS or aged-Overeem and his most relevant losses include Derrick Lewis and quick KO loss to Ngannou.
Examining the above, how can ANYONE argue that Tom has MUCH to prove??
The sample size is much too small and seeing threads daily about how Tom scared off Jones is off the charts ridiculous with Tom’s body ot work.
PS: I think Mark Kerr fought more credible HWs when he became UFC Champion back in 1960 or whenever.
