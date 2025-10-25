Mind Mine
Be sure the M’s capped when you spell the man name
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 4,279
- Reaction score
- 3,885
So much was made about how amazing he was and before he had a poke to his closed eye I just was not impressed with what I saw. Gane bloodied his nose and seemed extremely relaxed while Tom seemed like he was trying to make something happen instead of just in a good flow. I do not think he was going to win that fight and I wont call it a total derailment but that train is screeching to a stop. I am not a fighter and have no idea will a poke to your closed eye hurts as bad as Tomwas acting. It did seem like bad acting. Tom Askinout I am not impressed overall