Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Be sure the M’s capped when you spell the man name
So much was made about how amazing he was and before he had a poke to his closed eye I just was not impressed with what I saw. Gane bloodied his nose and seemed extremely relaxed while Tom seemed like he was trying to make something happen instead of just in a good flow. I do not think he was going to win that fight and I wont call it a total derailment but that train is screeching to a stop. I am not a fighter and have no idea will a poke to your closed eye hurts as bad as Tomwas acting. It did seem like bad acting. Tom Askinout I am not impressed overall
 
ad5y6oZ_700b.jpg
 
So much was made about how amazing he was and before he had a poke to his closed eye I just was not impressed with what I saw. Gane bloodied his nose and seemed extremely relaxed while Tom seemed like he was trying to make something happen instead of just in a good flow. I do not think he was going to win that fight and I wont call it a total derailment but that train is screeching to a stop. I am not a fighter and have no idea will a poke to your closed eye hurts as bad as Tomwas acting. It did seem like bad acting. Tom Askinout I am not impressed overall
No one gives a flying fuck what you think
It wasn’t your eye, or your fight or your concern
 
he should call out lhw fighters
especially 38 yr olds like
pereira and jones

jamahal roundtree and jiri next
but yeah doesnt matter if he wants to fight LHWs

what matters is people hate jones right🤣🤣
you can see alot of delusional jones haters
low level iq angry at jones replying here
 
Eye pokes are one of those things that rarely look as bad as they are.

I used to play rugby and they could happen; you can be blinded and it looks like nothing on replay.

You can't judge Aspinall, only he knows.

Both Gane's fingers went pretty deep and he appeared to push them in further.
 
Eye pokes are one of those things that rarely look as bad as they are.

I used to play rugby and they could happen; you can be blinded and it looks like nothing on replay.

You can't judge Aspinall, only he knows.

Both Gane's fingers went pretty deep and he appeared to push them in further.
I have never in all the fights I have seen witnessed a man get poked to closed eyelids with no facial damage from itand couldn’t continue after 5 minutes when the Dr. found zero damage name one time please since you are being respectful I ask that respectful request
 
