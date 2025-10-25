Tom actually quit. Jones was right.

I have watched the HD replay of the eye poke over and over and have noticed very clear signs that Tom was acting, here are the facts:



1. As soon as Tom's eye was poked, he actually seemed calm and didn't show any signs of blindness at all . In fact both of his eyes were fine after he got poked , he was walking gingerly to his corner. Tom wasn't actively squiniting or struggling to open his eyelid at all, he was fine. It was only until the doctor came in, then all of a sudden he is holding a towel against his eye and says he cant see.

2. During the eye poke, Tom's eyes were both closed and Gane's fingers never actually went inside.



I dont think anyone will change my mind that Tom actually quit, the quitting was as blatant as aljo's.



Gane was catching him with clean counters and forcing Tom to miss a lot, the difference in speed and range was also quite aparrent. Tom saw the opportunity to quit without penalty and shamlessly took it.



I would have believed Tom if he said his vision was blury and he can't see clearly, but the fact that he immediately said he can't see anything is very sus considering gane's finger's never made direct contact with Tom's eyeballs (just the eye lids).



