Social Tolerance for relationship and tolerance for friendship, business relationship and family member

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,075
Reaction score
5,789
Throughout my career of being a father, brother, son, boyfriend, husband,friend , and an employee of many different companies,
my impression is that we men are usually having the tolerance ladder set to a higher value for our wifes and girlfriends than for the rest of the people in our lives.
Why ?
aZ7bdo6_700b.jpg
 
Because you don't get to choose your family members and you don't have to live with members of your family past 18? Weird question. The edibles smackin a little too hard or what?
 
Your Account said:
Throughout my career of being a father, brother, son, boyfriend, husband,friend , and an employee of many different companies,
my impression is that we men are usually having the tolerance ladder set to a higher value for our wifes and girlfriends than for the rest of the people in our lives.
Why ?
aZ7bdo6_700b.jpg
Click to expand...
Yeah I had to draw a line in one of my relationships. Told her unless you're my mother or grandmother I'm not going to tolerate you talking like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,460
Messages
55,420,909
Members
174,766
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top