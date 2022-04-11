Tokyo Vice HBO Max

I got around to watching the 1st episode last night, and it was very good. This is a great era of Tokyo to show. I am loving it and it has only been 1 episode for me! I got to catch up on the next two as I have read nothing but great reviews over the initial 3 episodes premier.

Seeing the promotion ceremony within the Yakuza was awesome. Ishida the Oyabun, looks mean af! Man, I can't wait to watch some more later today. Has anyone else checked this out yet?
 
I found out it is based on a book of the same title by real life gaijin newspaper reporter Jake Adelstein
 
Apparently it's only on HBO max app cause I looked for it on Hulu where I have HBO but it ain't there
 
I watched the first 3 episodes. 4th and 5th Thursday I think.

I mean, it's not bad so far. Interesting characters they seem to be taking time building up. I don't think the show has found its hook yet for me. It feels like a slow burn show so we will see what happens in the rest of the season. As for now I'm still waiting for the moment that makes me invested.
 
Just finished the first episode. Was already familiar with Jake Adelstein because he was featured in a Vice episode about JK culture in Japan. But didn't know about this particular story. Seems promising so far...

 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
Paid $15 which is the same price as the separate app.
I have Netflix, FightPass (which I pay half with my homeboy), and ESPN+, and that's it.
I refuse to pay as much in apps as I did for cable.

I only get what I use and I don't use much.
Fuck them right in the ass for dicking everyone around with this shit.
I hate greedy little pigs like that, fuck em.
 
StonedLemur said:
I have Netflix, FightPass (which I pay half with my homeboy), and ESPN+, and that's it.
I refuse to pay as much in apps as I did for cable.

I only get what I use and I don't use much.
Fuck them right in the ass for dicking everyone around with this shit.
I hate greedy little pigs like that, fuck em.
Only got HBO to rewatch the sopranos and to watch Barry when it comes back on. This will hold me for the time being.
 
Osculater said:
I found out it is based on a book of the same title by real life gaijin newspaper reporter Jake Adelstein
same here. read the book and it was alright. 90s japan. journalism. the crime beat. yakuza.
maybe the show will be more exciting.
i'm sure this is a nice development for mr. jake adelstein.
 
