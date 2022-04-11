Tokyo Vice HBO Max

Iron Mang
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 14, 2010
- Messages
- 2,641
- Reaction score
- 3,683
I got around to watching the 1st episode last night, and it was very good. This is a great era of Tokyo to show. I am loving it and it has only been 1 episode for me! I got to catch up on the next two as I have read nothing but great reviews over the initial 3 episodes premier.
Seeing the promotion ceremony within the Yakuza was awesome. Ishida the Oyabun, looks mean af! Man, I can't wait to watch some more later today. Has anyone else checked this out yet?
Seeing the promotion ceremony within the Yakuza was awesome. Ishida the Oyabun, looks mean af! Man, I can't wait to watch some more later today. Has anyone else checked this out yet?
Last edited: