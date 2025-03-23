tonil
Silver Card
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,683
- Reaction score
- 7,018
When you go to the toilet to unload yourself, but dont have your phone, a book, or newspapers, what do you do?
Do you just focus on the task and get it done, or do you have a habit, like thinking about something specific, daydreaming ?
Do you need any equipment at all or just do it ?
btw whats the reason for the that, most people have to 'read' something while offloading ?
Do you just focus on the task and get it done, or do you have a habit, like thinking about something specific, daydreaming ?
Do you need any equipment at all or just do it ?
btw whats the reason for the that, most people have to 'read' something while offloading ?