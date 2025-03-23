  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Toilet Time Without Distractions – What’s Your Habit?

When you go to the toilet to unload yourself, but dont have your phone, a book, or newspapers, what do you do?
Do you just focus on the task and get it done, or do you have a habit, like thinking about something specific, daydreaming ?
Do you need any equipment at all or just do it ?
btw whats the reason for the that, most people have to 'read' something while offloading ?
 
First of all that hasn't happened in over a decade since smartphones were invented.

Before that, I'll read the ingredients on the shampoo bottles
 
I poop, clean up, and leave.

How long does it take you to poop that you need to read while doing it?
 
I never take my phone into the bathroom at home. Get in, fire it out, wipe, top off with a wet wipe, get out. Done in under 10 mins.

At work, same.
 
