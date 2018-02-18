  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Toilet god (shepherd of the royal anus)

Yes there is such a thing specially in the ancient world.

There are deities associated with vowel movement and latrines.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toilet_god

Weird superstition too.


In ancient egypt they have priests called the Shepherds of the Royal anus!


As in all ancient cultures, the doctor was part of the priesthood. Each physician was responsible for curing only one illness. The god-king was attended to by a host of medical practitioners, each specializing in one body part and bearing such titles as Royal Keeper of the Pharaoh's Left Eye, Royal Keeper of the Pharaoh's Right Eye, or Shepherd of the Royal Anus.
The Royal Penis is clean, your Highness

I thought this was about my new smart toilet with bidet

Toilet God has entered my mind often since I installed it.

Just think of all the people that still smear. Like I can see a hot ass chick who is clearly out of my league and think “I bet she still smears shit all over her ass” and feel better
 
