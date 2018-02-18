Toilet god (shepherd of the royal anus)

ShinkanPo
Yes there is such a thing specially in the ancient world.
There are deities associated with vowel movement and latrines.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toilet_god
Weird superstition too.
In ancient egypt they have priests called the Shepherds of the Royal anus!
http://www.weirduniverse.net/blog/comments/shepherd_of_the_royal_anus/As in all ancient cultures, the doctor was part of the priesthood. Each physician was responsible for curing only one illness. The god-king was attended to by a host of medical practitioners, each specializing in one body part and bearing such titles as Royal Keeper of the Pharaoh's Left Eye, Royal Keeper of the Pharaoh's Right Eye, or Shepherd of the Royal Anus.