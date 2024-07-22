Media Todays Conor McGregor being nice video.

AldoStillGoat said:
He’s truly a piece of shit. Good thing Khabib spit on him.
Khabib did more than spit on him, he has humiliated him in front of the entire world, including millions of his fellow Irish country men. Conor tried to portray himself as some alpha crazy thug badass, but Khabib turned his image upside down, emasculating him and stripping him of his balls, honor and dignity. It was so devastating Conor is still bitter and salty to this very day 7 years later
 
What a scumbag!!
 
2fdjs6.gif
 
