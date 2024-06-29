  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Today I learned the acronym NEET. Is it just another word for lazy?

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) most recent numbers say that almost a quarter (23.5%) of youth worldwide were not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in 2022.

This is a slight decrease since the 2020 all-time-high, but it’s higher than pre-pandemic levels and above the 2015 baseline.
NEET = Not in Education, Employment, or Training


Is this just a nice way of saying lazy?

IMO there's no excuse to not at least be in education or training. There are SO MANY free resources out there...
 
Cole train said:
Happiest guy i know is a neet.Which makes him a winner if you think about it

All productive members of society i know are unhappy lol

What a time to be alive
See, I can't relate to that mindset.

I already have a Master's degree and I am a Director within my company. At times I think about going back to school, possibly get another Master's

Not an MBA though, fuck that. Running a company is more responsibility than I want. I basically want to be as educated and professional in my field as possible. I really don't want to be responsible for the shitty decisions idiots that work for me make.
 
mixmastermo said:
See, I can't relate to that mindset.

I already have a Master's degree and I am a Director within my company. At times I think about going back to school, possibly get another Master's

Not an MBA though, fuck that. Running a company is more responsibility than I want. I basically want to be as educated and professional in my field as possible. I really don't want to be responsible for the shitty decisions idiots that work for me make.
Meh hes one of those lazy weed smoker types who doesnt need goals in life, he has a roof and fridge with food thats enough.
 
I like NINJA better - No Income, No Job, or Assets.

Comes from NINJA loans in the financial industry where it's used to describe questionable loans made to people who are unlikely to pay them back.
 
i think a lot of those people would want to have a job.
or is this a category of people that do not want education and job?
i keep hearing about it on 4chan and a lot of times it's dudes that can't find a job at all.
 
It's pretty common in places like Japan. Society there places harsh expectations on people. Very high grades, total conformity to what society expects, no individual differences allowed, no possibility to forge your own path. It's inevitable some young people fall short of expectations, get bullied by the conformity mob and just can't handle it anymore.
 
