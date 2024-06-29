mixmastermo
NEET = Not in Education, Employment, or TrainingThe International Labour Organization’s (ILO) most recent numbers say that almost a quarter (23.5%) of youth worldwide were not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in 2022.
This is a slight decrease since the 2020 all-time-high, but it’s higher than pre-pandemic levels and above the 2015 baseline.
Is this just a nice way of saying lazy?
IMO there's no excuse to not at least be in education or training. There are SO MANY free resources out there...