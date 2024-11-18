  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Today I am finally a man

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,170
Reaction score
41,528
There were many times when I mistakenly thought I was a man.

1. The first time I gave a chick an orgasm

2. Actually... That's about it.

But TODAY I did the manliest thing ever... I took a piece of metal and stuck it to another piece of metal.

That's right, bros, today I am officially a welder.

I am now the master of metal!

Magneto+Shirt+2.JPG
 
did they send you your man chromosome in the mail?

marvel gonna sue yo ass

and, probably metallica as well since they're a buncha jagoffs

congrats, ts. i'm still waiting
 
Congrats!

Metalworking is a great hobby, and metal music goes great with it!
 
My 10 year old is decent with a MIG. Is he a man?
 
