toasty's disappointing thread about disappointing toasty threads

Thread starting ain’t easy, you have a thought, you think others will give a shit, you post, and you hope. While I’ve had some successful ones, it is the flops that I stay up late at night thinking about while plotting my revenge against Shermanity..

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/sliegh-bells-and-kittens.4357665/

What nobody has found anything new that they like? Nobody wants to share something that other sherdogges might enjoy. Y’all being selfish

Unique posters = 4 Best post in thread @I Am Legion

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-post-their-mug-shots.4354815/#post-174910791

Fully expected a lot more mug shots, maybe I should have called it "who here has the guts to posts their pint glass shots but then the clever thread title twist would have been lost. Please feel free to show them pint glasses too...

there were some good posts by @fingercuffs @Kardashians @ChickenBrother @TheChance and @Zer I think, but overall lack of participation by many Sherdrinkers kinda hurt.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...secret-today-it-did-not-go-over-well.4354474/

I still think g-spot shurikens and explosive cum gel packs are funny but I got savaged by some posters I really respect here, so maybe I’m wrong….Nah I’m still right but the thumbs down from Fedor and @Law Talkin’ Guy in a single post and @Slobodan and @High Test With da Best rejections still sting

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/you-cant-spell-rabbit-without-ai.4352380/

Nobody has anything they want AI to do for them? Special thanks to @tonil for an on topic reply and @Contempt for a funny on target yet disturbing gif

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...e-hunt-i-command-thee.4353448/#post-174877715

In this case all 3 of the scavenger hunts were an epic epic epic, did I say epic failures. I thought for sure at least 1 would be recovered. So right now there are still mystery prizes hidden behind books in IL, SC, and NY and because of that this rabbit still drinks and cries.

Do you have any threads you thought should’ve done better on their first go round that you want to bump here?
 
I wish that how is toast guy did more YouTube videos. He's a pretty cool toast.
 
I've never started a thread on Sherdog

3242612379_bec0e0a13d_b-1.jpg
 
