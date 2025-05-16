toasty's disappointing thread about disappointing toasty threads

toasty
Thread starting ain’t easy, you have a thought, you think others will give a shit, you post, and you hope. While I’ve had some successful ones, it is the flops that I stay up late at night thinking about while plotting my revenge against Shermanity..
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/sliegh-bells-and-kittens.4357665/
What nobody has found anything new that they like? Nobody wants to share something that other sherdogges might enjoy. Y’all being selfish
Unique posters = 4 Best post in thread @I Am Legion
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-post-their-mug-shots.4354815/#post-174910791
Fully expected a lot more mug shots, maybe I should have called it "who here has the guts to posts their pint glass shots but then the clever thread title twist would have been lost. Please feel free to show them pint glasses too...
there were some good posts by @fingercuffs @Kardashians @ChickenBrother @TheChance and @Zer I think, but overall lack of participation by many Sherdrinkers kinda hurt.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...secret-today-it-did-not-go-over-well.4354474/
I still think g-spot shurikens and explosive cum gel packs are funny but I got savaged by some posters I really respect here, so maybe I’m wrong….Nah I’m still right but the thumbs down from Fedor and @Law Talkin’ Guy in a single post and @Slobodan and @High Test With da Best rejections still sting
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/you-cant-spell-rabbit-without-ai.4352380/
Nobody has anything they want AI to do for them? Special thanks to @tonil for an on topic reply and @Contempt for a funny on target yet disturbing gif
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...e-hunt-i-command-thee.4353448/#post-174877715
In this case all 3 of the scavenger hunts were an epic epic epic, did I say epic failures. I thought for sure at least 1 would be recovered. So right now there are still mystery prizes hidden behind books in IL, SC, and NY and because of that this rabbit still drinks and cries.
Do you have any threads you thought should’ve done better on their first go round that you want to bump here?
