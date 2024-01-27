To upgrade or to not upgrade? RTX 4080 super

Nameless King

Nameless King

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 19, 2019
Messages
1,542
Reaction score
1,346
My current GPU is a GTX 1080, 8gb GPU bought back in 2016 so it's about high time to get something new.

I'm looking for something that will comfortably last 5 years at least.

4090 at this present moment looks like just a price tag especially when next gen is around the corner.

What would be better? Get 4080 super or just hang on till next gen? How much better next gen will be? Would 4080 super be an ok choice for now?

I can't promise that any card will last 5 years "comfortably" because I don't know what will happen in that time. The 4090 is definitely not the best value. The 4080 Super offers a much better performance per dollar near the current highest end of performance. AMD and NVIDIA are both expected to release their successor lines before the end of this year. I don't know how strong they will be. Anything I could dig up would just be speculative rumors or conjecture at this point.

Sorry, I don't have a crystal ball.
 
