To upgrade or to not upgrade? RTX 4080 super

My current GPU is a GTX 1080, 8gb GPU bought back in 2016 so it's about high time to get something new.
I'm looking for something that will comfortably last 5 years at least.
4090 at this present moment looks like just a price tag especially when next gen is around the corner.
What would be better? Get 4080 super or just hang on till next gen? How much better next gen will be? Would 4080 super be an ok choice for now?
