Social To the democratic socialists; do you agree if someone is actually just lazy, they shouldn’t get benefits?

I know many democrats like to deny that lazy moochers exist, but for the sake of argument, let’s assume the lazy moocher does exist.

This is someone who is healthy, young, and capable of working but simply goes… nah f work.

Are you okay with these type of people getting kicked off healthcare and government benefits?

These type of people deserve nothing. Agree?
 
