To read or not to read (a book about my mom)

3 years ago my mom died. I had a complicated relationship with my mom but was close at the end and was with her when she died. She had been in and out of my life as a kid and had a whole chunk of life I was not a part of.
As she died she started a correspondence with a French woman novelist and basically told her life story with all the secrets she kept from the family. The French woman Clarice then wrote a slightly fictionalized version of her life and the book comes out today.
Should I read it and know where the bodies are buried or better to leave her memory as is?
