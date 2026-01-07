To read or not to read (a book about my mom)

3 years ago my mom died. I had a complicated relationship with my mom but was close at the end and was with her when she died. She had been in and out of my life as a kid and had a whole chunk of life I was not a part of.

As she died she started a correspondence with a French woman novelist and basically told her life story with all the secrets she kept from the family. The French woman Clarice then wrote a slightly fictionalized version of her life and the book comes out today.

Should I read it and know where the bodies are buried or better to leave her memory as is?
 
You should definitely read it. I had a complicated relationship with my dad but even if parts of the book piss me off, no big deal. He's dead. At the very least I'd get some kind of perspective as to what he was thinking at certain parts of his life.

Besides, if a writer thought your mom's life was interesting enough to write a book about, then there might be some cool stuff in there.

I say read it and then come back and tell us about all the famous guys she banged.
 
if you understand she is just another human, and you’re not frightened to learn she might have done some human stuff, then I say go for it. I would only advise people not to if they have some insane idealistic vision of their parents doing no wrong ever in their life. Other than that, you should do it.
 
Having worked on my family tree, and come across a few autobiographies and biographies (only one was published) of family members, I've not found any of the writings to be all that informative with new information. I figured the family members just wanted to be remembered.
 
depend on how you feel about everything...

My sister who commited suicide wrote a letter for me and my parents indivually.
she was my best friend and I loved her.

But always refused to read the letter.

Parents just told me I was her favorite human being,
and that was enough.

I can't imgaine reading something about someone I didn't liked or had a complicated realionship with...
 
And regarding your question; I guess it depends if you want to get to know your mom better and therefor yourself.

If you don't have that drive I wouldn't bother. Sounds like your mom had quite the ego...
 
Yeah I'd read it.

Better to know then to spend the rest of your life knowing, even if it does hurt.
 
Based on my life, that's another can of worms not worth opening........

From what you've said about your life, I'd say read it.........
 
Only if the upside outweighs the potential downside
 
What's the weirdest that could happen?

The entire book is just her complaining about her son?

The book reveals that TS' Dad is not who he thought?

If be can accept those outcomes then there's no reason to not read it.

What if she reveals the location of her secret treasure using references that only her son would understand?
 
I was thinking more along the lines of potential trauma. Outside of that I wouldn’t have any reservations.
 
