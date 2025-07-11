nhbbear
nhbbear
Senators Alex Padilla and Corey booker have introduced a bill that prohibits ICE agents from wearing face coverings, must have name tag visible, agency affiliation, and other requirements. Dubbed, the visible act of 2025, comes on the heels of the recent attack on agents where a police officer was shot in the neck. It also comes on the heels of several other democrat bills called the “no secret police act” and “no anonymity act” were introduced.
“ICE noted that assaults against its agents have increased by nearly 700%. The agency attributed this sharp rise to the recent demonization of ICE.
Several high-profile threats have been made against ICE agents in just the past few months. A Texas man was arrested in April after he allegedly threatened to open fire on any ICE agents he sees in his neighborhood. In a social media post, he allegedly referred to deportation officers as the “secret police.”
A New York man was also arrested and charged in July for allegedly making online posts threatening to kill ICE agents. In one post about an ICE raid, he allegedly said he could’t “wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children” and in another post, he allegedly said “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.”
The threat against ICE agents became all the more real when nearly a dozen violent assailants, equipped with tactical gear and weapons, ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, resulting in one local police officer getting shot in the neck after they unloaded rounds of bullets at agents. Authorities have since arrested and charged at least ten suspects in the apparent coordinated attack.”
Here’s my thoughts on this. Let the agents keep their face masks and names off of uniforms, but require them to have a badge number and agency displayed on a uniform or tactical vest. My reasoning for the masks and name restrictions is because agents WILL BE DOXXED by people, most notably, antifa, and THEY WILL HAVE THEIR FAMILIES THREATENED AND PROPERTY ATTACKED. It’s an officer safety issue. I don’t buy the argument that people think others are being kidnapped. They know damn well that it’s ICE agents doing their job when they have some kicking and screaming person that speaks zero English. That’s semantics and propaganda. They want agents unmasked hoping that agents will quit or refuse to do the job for fear of being attacked off duty.
I don’t like that ICE is snagging people off of the streets left and right that aren’t engaging in constant criminal activity. They are grabbing people that have been here for years and have not been in trouble with the law. By all means, you have some little shit from some other country here illegally and constantly stealing or attacking people, driving drunk, killing our citizens-snag them the fuck up and ship them out of here, and immediately. While they’re waiting to be deported-our them on alligator island- it leave the normal, working people the fuck alone….for now. They can wait. It’s no secret that I don’t like trump or his policies and I certainly don’t like the way he is conducting this war on illegal immigrants seemingly haphazardly. Actual US citizens are also catching strays when they are mistaken for an illegal because of their appearance and that is unconstitutional in my opinion.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/...-against-agents/ar-AA1Ii02g?ocid=BingNewsSerp
