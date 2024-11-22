To Lock out, or Not to Lock Out...

...That is the question.This refers specifically to the Bench Press. I've heard Bodybuilders say they don't lock out on the Bench in order to keep tension on the muscles throughout the movement. And thus increase Hypertrophy. At the other end of the Bell Curve, Powerlifters have to practice locking out their Bench Press, because that's a vital part of competing.But for a Fighter who's just Benching as part of GPP, or even the Average Joe who lifts for fun, which is the best approach?