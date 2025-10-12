To bike or not to bike?

W

Wrath of Foamy

Hello all,

I don't have long. I'm not dying, I'm at work.

I have a grand a month to spend. About that, after bills.

I've always wanted a motorcycle. I can now get a motorcycle, but I need to rent a garage from the council for £80. Add insurance, probably monthly payments for bike and other charges. Add in suit of armour.

I already have a car, so owning a motorcycle is kind of redundant aside from fun and what I imagined myself to be as a kid.

I want to ride with Dad through Europe, and rent bikes when I travel all throughout the world. GF hates the idea.

Just wondering if it's worth it, as I can put money to more productive things. I'd like to buy a new home in five years, travel more etc.

Actually, I am dying. I turn thirty-nine in November. Old fuck.

Thank you,

Kind Regards,

Wrath of Foamy

:( :( :(
 
Buy the motorcycle. It is thrilling amd makes you feel alive. Ride defensive and take responsibility and have fun. I just bought another bike last month.

I dont commute on mine. I ride on the weekdaya between 9am amd 3pm when traffic is light. Ride in the coutnry or up in the mountains. Wife and I been riding for the past 11 years. I have coworkers who commute on their bikes for almost 30 years. 3 guys who each have over 300,000 miles logged on motorcycles.
Resized(1759874925569)_Resized_20251007_101904.jpeg
 
I quit riding and sold my donor cycle because I briefly worked with legal papers for a company and like 90 percent of the lawsuits were someone being mangled, maimed or dead in accidents And this was only for L.A county. I saw all the pictures of the injuries, sad family testimonials etc. riding a motorcycle is dangerous AF because you have to trust drivers who have like 9 hrs of behind the wheel training.
 
I've bought the armour, the CBT and will be renting a garage next week. CBT will be done on the 18th.

£530 by the time I get it all.

I'm still torn on it, but I'm going to push through, at least until I get my full licence.

I'm kind of excited but it still feels like a waste of money. I have a car. I don't need a motorcycle at all, aside from a mild dream of going riding with my Dad and hiring a motorcycle on overseas trips.
 
Personally I would never ride a motorbike in a big city. Just too dangerous.

I hear so many accidents in the Toronto area involving a biker and they either get killed or maimed.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Personally I would never ride a motorbike in a big city. Just too dangerous.

I hear so many accidents in the Toronto area involving a biker and they either get killed or maimed.
Well the idea for me right now is to get my CBT done and take my routes to work and to my Dad's, as I know the roads, they're fairly rural and not too difficult. Get road experience with the bike and not to rush to a full motorcycle licence too early, which is what I did in my early 20s, hence the failure.

It's the money that is bothering me right now. I'm not desperate, but there are other things that I'd like to do next year and I have to be very careful not to sabotage my own finances over this.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Well the idea for me right now is to get my CBT done and take my routes to work and to my Dad's, as I know the roads, they're fairly rural and not too difficult.

It's the money that is bothering me right now. I'm not desperate, but there are other things that I'd like to do next year and I have to be very careful not to sabotage my own finances over this.
If you know the roads and you are riding in rural areas, than all the power to you. 👍 Just keep your head on a swivel I guess.
 
PLURETFAD_D12.jpg
 
William Huggins said:
What you getting when you get the full license??
I'm not really sure, as my first priority will be to keep the costs down. I'd like something to keep me a bit more upright, like an adventure bike.

Flower2dPeople said:
PLURETFAD_D12.jpg
William Huggins said:
He's liable to get his license taken away on one of them!! What you trying to do?? Kill him!!
I'd prefer to keep living than riding one of those things on the road, but I do have cycle storage at home, would save me the £80pcm I have to spend on a garage from the council...
 
Personally, no for me. I remember riding a moped around at 16, and I slipped on a drain in rainy weather and broke my hand. I was like fuck that. I ended up getting my car license at 17 and stick with cars now.

Good luck
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
I'm not really sure, as my first priority will be to keep the costs down. I'd like something to keep me a bit more upright, like an adventure bike.





I'd prefer to keep living than riding one of those things on the road, but I do have cycle storage at home, would save me the £80pcm I have to spend on a garage from the council...
Go for a naked bike if you want something a bit less sporty in riding position but is still comfortable in the majority of situations....

 
TCE said:
Personally, no for me. I remember riding a moped around at 16, and I slipped on a drain in rainy weather and broke my hand. I was like fuck that. I ended up getting my car license at 17 and stick with cars now.

Good luck
Those hands just slow you down !!!!
 
Yessir. They are a blast, and it never gets old.
It’s very difficult to be sad or upset on a bike.

Also, start small and stick to little side roads and the like until you get comfortable. You don’t have to go all out at the start like some of the goobers out here.
 
William Huggins said:
Go for a naked bike if you want something a bit less sporty in riding position but is still comfortable in the majority of situations....

I think he is a little bit of a bigger gentleman. Might consider an adventure/enduro/whatever style of bike. As goofy as some of them look, they are absolutely more comfortable of a ride compared to liter bikes and a lot of the smaller naked bikes.
 
