To bike or not to bike?

Wrath of Foamy
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
Jan 25, 2007
Hello all,
I don't have long. I'm not dying, I'm at work.
I have a grand a month to spend. About that, after bills.
I've always wanted a motorcycle. I can now get a motorcycle, but I need to rent a garage from the council for £80. Add insurance, probably monthly payments for bike and other charges. Add in suit of armour.
I already have a car, so owning a motorcycle is kind of redundant aside from fun and what I imagined myself to be as a kid.
I want to ride with Dad through Europe, and rent bikes when I travel all throughout the world. GF hates the idea.
Just wondering if it's worth it, as I can put money to more productive things. I'd like to buy a new home in five years, travel more etc.
Actually, I am dying. I turn thirty-nine in November. Old fuck.
Thank you,
Kind Regards,
Wrath of Foamy
