To be honest, if Aspinall doesn't fight as tense and twitchy in the rematch, I think he can beat Gane.

alecnatt32 said: You can't fight at that pace and ALL TENSE and twitchy against Gane like you do against the likes of Blayeds and Pavlovic, it's just not feasible for more than a round gas tank-wise. He should have been more relaxed, like Gane. If he adopts Gane's strategy, then I like Aspinall chances. Click to expand...

Come on.. Tom needs to get humbled before he realizes the top guys in this sport are a level above him.He needs to change his style you can't expect to blow you're load striking to take out a legit top 3 or 5 fighter... Anyone who thinks the way that fight was going Tom was gonna win after that round is delusional..Gane wasn't even fighting he was running a game plan pointing and coasting to round 3 and had Tom bloody from hand and leg kicks.. while Tom was gassing thinking he'd ko Gane from volume forward hard throwing. Maybe thatle work on guys like volkov blades and lewis but the hw division is so weak right now who cares for those fights. Nobody at hw has proven themselves to be in the top 5 there all gone all you have is cyril Gane left vs the bench warmers.. and the up and coming Tom who needs to learn still.Tom likes to bait with his striking he needs to come up with some more tricks.He needs to be more patient.He needs to go to the body more.Tom has good movement and can weave punches with the best of them.. he needs to learn to strike while doing it every time.When he faught arlovski and he leaned backwards weaving he could have kod arlovski with any weak punch while he was weaving backwards.He doesn't punch and move he doesn't utilize the counters he creates.That side pivot he did vs arlovski where was the pivot uppercut?You can see why a guy like Illia Topuria will out strike everyone he utilizes every moment he makes he baits with his punches for his counters.He's not going in thinking he's gonna just francis style out you down.. yet it looks like it the guy has some insane boxing fight IQ is the reality I think Tom could learn a lot watching him or getting better striking coaches in imagine if Anderson Silva coached him..