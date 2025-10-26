To be honest, if Aspinall doesn't fight as tense and twitchy in the rematch, I think he can beat Gane.

A

alecnatt32

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 25, 2025
Messages
27
Reaction score
42
You can't fight at that pace and ALL TENSE and twitchy against Gane like you do against the likes of Blayeds and Pavlovic, it's just not feasible for more than a round gas tank-wise. He should have been more relaxed, like Gane. If he adopts Gane's strategy, then I like Aspinall chances.
 
That's Tom's style. He's a blitzer. He sprints in with full power shots, and that's how he wins. Asking him not to relax is like asking Pereira to wrestle. This isn't who he is, and I don't think it helps him. Gane is a superior technical striker besides, Tom not blitzing means he gets picked apart.
 
in the rematch watch tom eye poke gane and gane will have to quit the fight lol.

just strip him of the belt and make jones vs poatan for the HW belt at the WH. Jones is the true champ.
With the right gameplan Aspinall beats Jones.
 
I've been saying for months that while Tom may have different talents, almost everything he does is the wild 1-2 and sometimes a leg kick here and there.

Limiting yourself like that while trying to keep up that kind of pace is ridiculous and won't last especially against a kickboxer who has footwork and counters.

He's just very effective with the 1-2 because this era of HW is not too good. Last night we finally saw him getting forced into a plan B. Next time we'll see if he has one.
 
TheBulge said:
I've been saying for months that while Tom may have different talents, almost everything he does is the wild 1-2 and sometimes a leg kick here and there.

Limiting yourself like that while trying to keep up that kind of pace is ridiculous and won't last especially against a kickboxer who has footwork and counters.

He's just very effective with the 1-2 because this era of HW is not too good. Last night we finally saw him getting forced into a plan B. Next time we'll see if he has one.
He is a talented guy. I think he can make adjustments.
 
alecnatt32 said:
He is a talented guy. I think he can make adjustments.
He may consider himself lucky with this outcome last night, because I wouldn't have seen him winning this fight. Now for a rematch he already has a clear view atleast of what won't work next time. Because like Khabib told him, Gane is Gane, he has only 1 path to victory.

Tom has several paths but only chooses one: 1-2's non stop with some low kicks mixed in.
 
He was clearly pacing himself walking Gane down laughing at his pillowfist punches.
 
He needs to go grappling heavy right off the bat in the rematch. I think he wanted to test himself standing at least early on in this fight hoping to blitz out Gane because it would have been the most impressive way to beat him, and he did give a decent account of himself (in spite of how some are trying to portray it) but I think it was pretty clear that a Plan B was gonna be needed soon because it wasnt going his way.
 
alecnatt32 said:
You can't fight at that pace and ALL TENSE and twitchy against Gane like you do against the likes of Blayeds and Pavlovic, it's just not feasible for more than a round gas tank-wise. He should have been more relaxed, like Gane. If he adopts Gane's strategy, then I like Aspinall chances.
Come on.. Tom needs to get humbled before he realizes the top guys in this sport are a level above him.

He needs to change his style you can't expect to blow you're load striking to take out a legit top 3 or 5 fighter... Anyone who thinks the way that fight was going Tom was gonna win after that round is delusional..

Gane wasn't even fighting he was running a game plan pointing and coasting to round 3 and had Tom bloody from hand and leg kicks.. while Tom was gassing thinking he'd ko Gane from volume forward hard throwing. Maybe thatle work on guys like volkov blades and lewis but the hw division is so weak right now who cares for those fights. Nobody at hw has proven themselves to be in the top 5 there all gone all you have is cyril Gane left vs the bench warmers.. and the up and coming Tom who needs to learn still.

Tom likes to bait with his striking he needs to come up with some more tricks.

He needs to be more patient.

He needs to go to the body more.

Tom has good movement and can weave punches with the best of them.. he needs to learn to strike while doing it every time.

When he faught arlovski and he leaned backwards weaving he could have kod arlovski with any weak punch while he was weaving backwards.

He doesn't punch and move he doesn't utilize the counters he creates.

That side pivot he did vs arlovski where was the pivot uppercut?

You can see why a guy like Illia Topuria will out strike everyone he utilizes every moment he makes he baits with his punches for his counters.

He's not going in thinking he's gonna just francis style out you down.. yet it looks like it the guy has some insane boxing fight IQ is the reality I think Tom could learn a lot watching him or getting better striking coaches in imagine if Anderson Silva coached him..
 
