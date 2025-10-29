To Aspinall defense, I don't think Gane could have survived against Prime Pavlovich.

alecnatt32
Pavlovich was a machine in his prime and Aspinall whooped his ass. Instead Gane chose to duck the Prime Pavlovich.
Ngannou fought with his penile fractured.Yeah Gane would never survive Ngannou either, even more powerful than Pav.
Doesn't Jones fanboy tard logic work against this?Nah I don't agree, not convinced Pavlovich would land much flush shots, Gane is hard to land flush on, the only guy I've really seen land a good punch on him was Tuivasa. Pavlovich is very flat footed and much slower than Gane. I see Gane winning a lopsided unanimous decision.
They won't hear you. It is a cult at this point