To Aspinall defense, I don't think Gane could have survived against Prime Pavlovich.

Pavlovich was a machine in his prime and Aspinall whooped his ass. Instead Gane chose to duck the Prime Pavlovich.
 
Would have been an interesting fight, still is. Gane is obviously much more technical on the feet but Pav has a long reach, hits very hard and has decent speed for his size. The wrestling route is potentially open to him too.
 
Gane has ducked Pavlovich, Blaydes and Almeida and got thrown layup matchups with Lewis, Tuivasa and Spivac.
 
Gane's footwork is too elusive, I think Pavlovich doesn't do a good enough job of cutting off the cage and Gane would dance circles around him.
 
Nah I don't agree, not convinced Pavlovich would land much flush shots, Gane is hard to land flush on, the only guy I've really seen land a good punch on him was Tuivasa. Pavlovich is very flat footed and much slower than Gane. I see Gane winning a lopsided unanimous decision.
 
Nah I don't agree, not convinced Pavlovich would land much flush shots, Gane is hard to land flush on, the only guy I've really seen land a good punch on him was Tuivasa. Pavlovich is very flat footed and much slower than Gane. I see Gane winning a lopsided unanimous decision.
Doesn't Jones fanboy tard logic work against this?

Pavlovich dusted Tuivasa in less than a minute and Gane had a hard 3 round war with him where he nearly got KTFO'd. So Pavlovich > Gane?!?!
 
Amazing how 33 year old Pav is suddenly out of his prime after Tom. Whom he fought at the ancient age of 31 years old.

Couldn't possibly be that, like Tom, people went too far in on a guy with power without knowing what else, if anything, they brought to the table.
 
Prime Pavlo is best HW ever. Now its clear as day.
 
Nah I don't agree, not convinced Pavlovich would land much flush shots, Gane is hard to land flush on, the only guy I've really seen land a good punch on him was Tuivasa. Pavlovich is very flat footed and much slower than Gane. I see Gane winning a lopsided unanimous decision.
They won't hear you. It is a cult at this point
You’re either in it and worship at holy Tom’s feet, or they’ll brand you all sorts of things :rolleyes:
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN I might have to buy some shoes from holy Tom, before I get burned alive at the stake by the wacky cult :rolleyes:
