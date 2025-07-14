To all the Lewis haters

The fight was not stopped because Texeira grabbed the cage, it got stopped because he got out of a TKO situation grabbing the cage, which is totally different.
Him gouging Lewis eyes or hitting him in the nuts would have been the same, and saying that Herzog had to remove a point instead of stopping the fight, is encouraging fighters to cheat to get out of TKO situation since losing points is always better than getting TKO'd.
I would have loved the fight not getting stopped and Lewis beating up the 6'7 watch tower more, but I am already super happy with that fight.
 
One little talked about thing was that he also kind of backfisted and grabbed Herzogs face at the end as well, indicating he did not have his full wits about him.

He was low-key trying to fight the ref, which generally means his bearings on reality were still scrambled.
 
Now you're a hater if you don't think a fence grab justifies a stoppage? Good lord.
 
there are no Derrick Lewis haters don't believe their lies!

 
