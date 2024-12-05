TNF - Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 8:15pm ET 12-5

KDR by RNC said:
I plan on going to back to work friday while baby girl in the NICU. While i'm not busy at work i'll get back to making threads.

When she's finally released thats when i'm taking my three weeks off.
You think crime takes a break on Christmas or something? Need you out there keeping these skreets safe
 




Krixes said:
Lions are so ridiculously injured right now. This is gonna be tough.
So GB with points sounds relatively safe 🤔
Will be interesting if J.L. has time to throw.


THIS:

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Packers 28-27
seems better THAN:

IMG-2874.jpg
 
