Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 11,839
- Reaction score
- 31,380
This thread is for the general discussion of the event TNF - Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 8:15pm ET 12-5. Please add to the discussion here.
Love me tenderJust Love
J-Love 225+ passing yards
J-Love 2+ pass Tuddies
+142
You think crime takes a break on Christmas or something? Need you out there keeping these skreets safeI plan on going to back to work friday while baby girl in the NICU. While i'm not busy at work i'll get back to making threads.
When she's finally released thats when i'm taking my three weeks off.
Lions are so ridiculously injured right now. This is gonna be tough.
Packers 28-27
can't go wrong. Both are going to boomShould I start Love tonight, or Darnold versus Atlanta. @KDR by RNC @helax @Dillydilly @Dude Incredible
My team sucks and I must get this one right...
Get the pain over, start LoveShould I start Love tonight, or Darnold versus Atlanta. @KDR by RNC @helax @Dillydilly @Dude Incredible
My team sucks and I must get this one right...