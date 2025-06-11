Movies TMNT: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Brother Numsi

Brother Numsi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 2, 2010
Messages
8,557
Reaction score
7,931
I grew up with Ninja Turtles but I had no interest in seeing anymore cartoons or even movies (thanks Michael Bay!)

I was shocked at how good Mutant Mayhem was. The voice acting and storyline were solid although I wasn’t a huge fan of the animation.

All the voices of the Turtles were actual teenagers and it worked perfectly. Jackie Chan was great as Master Splinter and so was Ice Cube as the villain Superfly.

I remember folks on here complaining the movie was “woke” because April O’ Neil was a black teenage girl but she was actually a solid addition in this movie not just a DEI hire.

Post Malone as Ray Fillet stole all the scenes he was in. Haven’t laughed that hard in a minute.

7.8/10
 
I hated it, like 8 or 12 separate origin stories all jammed together, yuck, didnt really dig the art style, either

It did have a positive message for the kids, though, and my nephews enjoyed it when we saw it in theaters so I was happy about that
 
Loved them as a kid. Fun game on NES too.
 
We just make a polls to vote for or favorite Turtles on the 4.

The correct answer is Donnie btw.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies THE INCREDIBLES 3 (Lands Pixar's Elemental Director)
Replies
7
Views
64
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,542
Messages
57,408,231
Members
175,695
Latest member
TheUltraCasual

Share this page

Back
Top