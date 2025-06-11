Brother Numsi
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2010
- Messages
- 8,557
- Reaction score
- 7,931
I grew up with Ninja Turtles but I had no interest in seeing anymore cartoons or even movies (thanks Michael Bay!)
I was shocked at how good Mutant Mayhem was. The voice acting and storyline were solid although I wasn’t a huge fan of the animation.
All the voices of the Turtles were actual teenagers and it worked perfectly. Jackie Chan was great as Master Splinter and so was Ice Cube as the villain Superfly.
I remember folks on here complaining the movie was “woke” because April O’ Neil was a black teenage girl but she was actually a solid addition in this movie not just a DEI hire.
Post Malone as Ray Fillet stole all the scenes he was in. Haven’t laughed that hard in a minute.
7.8/10
I was shocked at how good Mutant Mayhem was. The voice acting and storyline were solid although I wasn’t a huge fan of the animation.
All the voices of the Turtles were actual teenagers and it worked perfectly. Jackie Chan was great as Master Splinter and so was Ice Cube as the villain Superfly.
I remember folks on here complaining the movie was “woke” because April O’ Neil was a black teenage girl but she was actually a solid addition in this movie not just a DEI hire.
Post Malone as Ray Fillet stole all the scenes he was in. Haven’t laughed that hard in a minute.
7.8/10