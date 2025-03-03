  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

TKO Holdings Inc. posts 2024 financials

TKO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

TKO Transaction On September 12, 2023, Endeavor and WWE closed the transaction to combine UFC and WWE to form a new, publicly listed company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Reported results presented in this earnings release prior to September 12, 2023 reflect only UFC activity. Fourth Quarter 2024...
investor.tkogrp.com investor.tkogrp.com

Gross revenue: 2.8 billion
Net profit: 6.4 million (0.002%)

So is the narrative of "zomg record profits" officially dead? Also note that TKO Holdings includes UFC, WWE, and Professional Bull Riding.
 
This seems like more of a tribute to their accountants. But wouldn't cutting the entire women's roster surely boost the bottom line?
 
That could also mean they paid their executive a lot. Looks like it's gonna be a white Christmas in Vegas for Dana White and his family
dana-white-driveway-snow.jpg
 
