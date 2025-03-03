Only Here for Attachments
Deacon of the Church of St. Jon Jones
@Titanium
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 40,162
- Reaction score
- 59,591
TKO Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results
TKO Transaction On September 12, 2023, Endeavor and WWE closed the transaction to combine UFC and WWE to form a new, publicly listed company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Reported results presented in this earnings release prior to September 12, 2023 reflect only UFC activity. Fourth Quarter 2024...
investor.tkogrp.com
Gross revenue: 2.8 billion
Net profit: 6.4 million (0.002%)
So is the narrative of "zomg record profits" officially dead? Also note that TKO Holdings includes UFC, WWE, and Professional Bull Riding.