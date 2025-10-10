Ari Emanueal overcharged TKO stockholders for IMG Events, withholding many sports and events now he announced this new Holding Company he owns with RedBird Capital and PIF.



MARI (The Events & Experiences Holding Company)

*Art

Frieze Art Fairs: The five international fairs under Frieze Art fair's banner, and Magazine and editorial/digital platforms.

1. Frieze London: This fair focuses on contemporary art, showcasing works created mainly after the year 2000. It typically takes place in October in Regent's Park, London.

2. Frieze Masters: Held concurrently with Frieze London in Regent's Park, Frieze Masters is dedicated to historical art. It features works created before the year 2000, ranging from ancient to modern art, allowing for a unique dialogue between the past and present.

3. Frieze New York: An international art fair launched in 2012, this event showcases works by both pioneering and emerging artists. The 2025 edition will be held in May at The Shed in Manhattan.

4. Frieze Los Angeles: This fair spotlights the vibrant arts scene of Los Angeles and brings together leading international galleries. The 2025 edition will take place in February at the Santa Monica Airport.

5. Frieze Seoul: Frieze's newest fair, launched in 2022, is a major international event for contemporary and historical art in Asia. It is held annually in September at the COEX center in Seoul.

~Frieze is an international magazine of contemporary art and culture, founded in London in 1991. The publication is a central component of the broader Frieze organization, which also runs major international art fairs. The magazine is published eight times a year and is known for its insightful criticism, artist profiles, interviews, and essays. Frieze magazine serves as a major platform for contemporary art and culture, featuring essays, profiles, and reviews by influential writers, artists, and curators. Its content is available in both print and digital formats.