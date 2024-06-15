TKO Group got rid of USADA so Conor can fight again, but Conor still won't fight

Cooliox
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2013
- Messages
- 29,253
- Reaction score
- 8,554
As we all know, Conor 'retired' to avoid being tested by USADA
TKO Group literally opted not to continue with USADA, and went with an in-house testing team
Conor announced his return to the UFC towards the end of USADA's reign.
The entire organization took a credibility hit.
All this os that Conor can return to fight... and Coner STILL won't fight
TKO be like:
