TKO Group got rid of USADA so Conor can fight again, but Conor still won't fight

Will Conor ever fight again in the UFC

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • No

    Votes: 8 80.0%
  • Total voters
    10
As we all know, Conor 'retired' to avoid being tested by USADA

TKO Group literally opted not to continue with USADA, and went with an in-house testing team

Conor announced his return to the UFC towards the end of USADA's reign.

The entire organization took a credibility hit.

All this os that Conor can return to fight... and Coner STILL won't fight


TKO be like: <Neil01>
 
Conor was the last straw with USADA not the only reason.

Conor not fighting is just something everyone needs to expect, he hasn't fought since 2021, 3 years. He won't ever fight in the UFC again. Which is a good thing for everyone since even if he did, he won't ever hold a title and the divisions can move on without him.
 
