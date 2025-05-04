Ozze said: Dana found himself a nice partner here. This Alalshikh has money to play and some.



Says he bough The Ring magazine as well.



The arabs are coming to take over everything in sports. Click to expand...

Not the arabs, Turki specifically. He's the only one of them that's an actual fight fan, the others just do it to show off money and try to bring tourism in, they'll keep being lazy about it like the Azerbaijanis, throwing money at people just to host an event. Turki is the single man keeping boxing not only afloat, but prospering for the first time in two decades with enough cash to splash to make all these divas quit ducking eachother. He cleared out HW and boxing fans will forever have to be grateful to him for it.Bald goof keeps winning, he finally gets to live his dreams of being a major boxing promoter. Would love it if he came out in a don king wig.Does this more or less confirm that the PFL isn't getting anymore money from them?