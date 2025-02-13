TJ is massively over rated, known and tested positive, and dirty training partner

I thought it was shitty to call Smith a quitter when TJ literally fucking juiced for probably most of his career. No one believes TJ only juiced for one fight, thats fucking retarded. Lance Armstrong never tested positive and beat hundreds of tests.



Then when he goes on about the psychology of certain fighters, when literally he is mentally weak for taking steroids because he knows he doesn't have mental fortitude to push himself like a guy like Dominick did without drugs. It goes to show he is is kind of sociopath because he is just projecting his own deep inner mental inferiority on to other fighters. Its all just a distraction to keep people not talking about his suspensions and blatant cheating. TJ literally took the 2 year suspension and got multiple surgeries in that time span.



Dude is also 180 pounds now leaner and more muscular than when he was fighting. He definitely understands drug pharmacology and is one of the very few fighters to test positive for EPO. He understands it at greater level then someone just doing a basic test cycle.



TJ would have never accomplished half of what he did if he didn't cheat. TJ was getting stopped by Dodson, couldn't even beat Assuncao then all of the sudden beats Barao twice, gets gyno, has multiple accusations of cheating, has some of his best performances then all of the sudden expects us to say he only did it once. Only an idiot would believe that, its TJ trying to preserve his legacy. Everything he does is calculated.





Cody Garbrandt famously said that TJ taught Team Alpha Male how to do steroids. Take that as you will, but it sounds plausible with his history.



His wins and record hasn't really held up. Watson, Lee, Tamura, Viana are all cans. They only got a chance because 135 was relatively weak and they needed to stock the division. Mike Easton, Joe Soto, John Lineker are middle tier fighters at best. Barao while at the time was a great win, doesn't look as impressive today after Baraos post title run where he lost the majority of the fights to gatekeepers at best.



His wins over Cody were great wins, but even Cody has looked average since then. His win over Cory was hardly impressive and his fight against Aljo was just a cash grab.



TJ is the last person who should be commenting on other's morality, integrity, heart when he is a fucking known cheater. It would be like if your friend was kicking your ass at a video game while he uses cheat codes, then talks shit to and says how much you suck and bullies you. Speaking of bullying, if this doesn't say it all.......







Literally sucker punching Takeru.



not to mention retiring Chris Holdsworth after getting tapped out and proceeds to knee Holdsworth to the top of his head giving him a concussion and then post concussion syndrome. Chris never fought since and this is 11 years ago. Chris said that TJ is definitely a cheater. Its not just one person saying it. He also held grudges and would always try to KO his partners whenever they got the best of him.



