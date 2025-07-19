  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media TJ Dillashaw changes his mind on DDP beating Chim: I've now introduced him to this guy

In a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, TJ Dillashaw gave his thoughts anew on the upcoming middleweight title fight.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has recently posted a photo of him standing alongside Khamzat Chimaev during the challenger’s training camp.

Dillashaw also admitted in the podcast that he originally did predict Dricus du Plessis being successful in defending the belt, due to his superior cardio.
However, his stance has been changed after he recently introduced Chimaev to a person that he says had a big impact on his own career.

The fight camp has since been at The Treigning Lab under Sam Calavita, who once changed Dillashaw’s approach to strength and conditioning.

“I met Khamzat and I introduced to him this guy, Sam Calavitta… So Chimaev is doing things right now, and I highly suspect he’s going to have an amazingly
better gas tank for this next fight - and I think he’s going to get the win because of it… He’s gonna make the weight better, which in turn gets his cardio better,
and he’s going to train the right way at this final stage” says TJ Dillashaw.
 
More like introduced him to the EPO
Hmmm, not sure I'm calling my facility the TREN-ing lab to be honest
 
Khamzat has never had bad cardio, I have been impressed with his cardio to be honest

NOBODY can redline the way he does and not gas out

And I don’t really see him changing his style unless he learns the hard way
Bingo, and his opponent has to somewhat match the pace to keep his head above the water.

Can't just chill and wait for him to gas out like many people seem to think.
 
So TJ Dillashaw introduced Khamzat to his EPO hookup?

What I hear is that Khamzat is gonna have EPO cardio now.
 
That coach is the guy TJ was training with when he popped for EPO.. and everyone coming out of that camp has looked juiced to the gills. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to read between the lines here, Khamzat was worried about having cardio for 5 rounds so he went to a certain CEO.
 
TJ getting juicy and training?

This man angling for a comeback.
 
That old guy was the guy training tj when he popped and came up with the most ridiculous statement afterwards.

Anyhow, I'm sure they'll cycle what they need to properly this time.
 
