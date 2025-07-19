In a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, TJ Dillashaw gave his thoughts anew on the upcoming middleweight title fight.The former UFC bantamweight champion has recently posted a photo of him standing alongside Khamzat Chimaev during the challenger’s training camp.Dillashaw also admitted in the podcast that he originally did predict Dricus du Plessis being successful in defending the belt, due to his superior cardio.However, his stance has been changed after he recently introduced Chimaev to a person that he says had a big impact on his own career.The fight camp has since been at The Treigning Lab under Sam Calavita, who once changed Dillashaw’s approach to strength and conditioning.“I met Khamzat and I introduced to him this guy, Sam Calavitta… So Chimaev is doing things right now, and I highly suspect he’s going to have an amazinglybetter gas tank for this next fight - and I think he’s going to get the win because of it… He’s gonna make the weight better, which in turn gets his cardio better,and he’s going to train the right way at this final stage” says TJ Dillashaw.