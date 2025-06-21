Tito has always been billed as 6' 3



He looks 6'2 - 6'3 to me.



I have a friend who did security at a Las Vegas mma* event.

This was about 15 years ago and lot of the big name fighters at the time were there cornering or coaching teammates of their who were unknown.



He said all of them were way shorter than their billed heights, and that guys listed at 6'3 were usually about 6 foot or 6 '1



Which if you think about it, Jon TOWERED over a lot of dudes supposedly 6'2 6'3.... so I think Jon is a legit 6'4 and most of the guys in that er were Sneaking in an inch or 3.





From memory he said Rashad and Randy, both billed 6'1 are clearly less than 6 foot, probably 5'10-5'11. Which checks out from my experience walking by Rashad at Empire Ballroom in LV.



He said Forest Griffin was actually a really really surprisingly big dude.





_________

*interestingly, to me at least, that mma org was trying out a rule set almost identical to Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing. It was pretty much regular MMa while standing including standing submissions and all strikes, elbows, kicks knees etc allowed, grabbing clenching allowed, you could hit a downed opponent but a fight could not stay on the ground for any sort of duration of time to avoid "lay and pray"