Media Tito says that in his prime he'd beat champ Pereira + other current top LHWs

Tito:

“Oh, I would double-leg the shit out of him. He ain’t stopping and he ain’t getting away from me. Hell no!”

“It always goes back and forth. It goes back to ground guys, goes back to standup guys. Back to ground guys, back to standup guys. I think the ones that actually has
done really well at both are Khabib and Chimaev. Those guys were the style that I fought. That’s how I fought. And that type of style will win every single fight. Yes,
it means boring, but you’re not getting away from somebody.”

Rampage:

"That's not boring. The way that wrestlers are fighting like that, they're not boring. I have always complained about wrestlers like Chael Sonnen, the bitch ass just taking
you down and laying on you. I fucking hate those, him and King Mo and Rashad Evans. And I'm a wrestler, you know what I'm saying? You taught me how to grab 'em
and elbow and..."

Tito:

"Yeah, I still got bone fragments here in my elbow from Ken Shamrock's face. With the style I had, I would beat any of the top 5 guys right now. A hundred percent,
I would fight anybody of them, anytime."
 
Tito got in a taxi cab with Jenna Jameson, the pornstar that he eventually married, and had sex the whole taxi ride.
 
yes-man-no-man.gif


I don't think Tito is beating Pereira.

But I wonder if Pereira beats the next generation of LHW wrestlers like Phil Davis, Bader, Anderson, and so on, without going into Jones and Cormier.
 
Tito not beating Glover to get his chance at Alex.
 
Black0ut said:
I actually think Alex knocks Tito down with the 1st punch thrown

<Dany07>
Click to expand...
Based on all the wrestlers Alex has successfully fought I don't see how you can say that? Its much more likely Alex breaks his hand on Tito's head. Its enormous and has its own gravitational pull.

Much more likely Tito takes him down easily. Tito is a huge guy for 205. He didn't have a glass chin. Alex's TDD cracks before Tito's chin.....even though his skull is cracked. Tito wins 7 out of every 6 times they fight 3 times a day and the other 4 times a week they fight he takes is 5 times a day. 50% of the time he wins 100% of the time.
 
Welp that’s Tito’s opinion, and it’s the opinion of the night
 
Tito gets destroyed by Alex and Jiri for sure. He would still be a top 5 guy but that’s not saying much today. Ank probably beats him too
 
The current Pereira? I have my doubts, the last time a wrestler imo could’ve wrecked Pereira was during the Jan fight, he’s improve a lot since then. I notice folks on here really don’t give Tito Ortiz too much praise and see’s him as a idiot, but from 00-05 his GnP was some of the best and his grappling is very underrated. Tito Ortiz has a better chance than people give him.
 
