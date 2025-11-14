



Tito:



“Oh, I would double-leg the shit out of him. He ain’t stopping and he ain’t getting away from me. Hell no!”



“It always goes back and forth. It goes back to ground guys, goes back to standup guys. Back to ground guys, back to standup guys. I think the ones that actually has

done really well at both are Khabib and Chimaev. Those guys were the style that I fought. That’s how I fought. And that type of style will win every single fight. Yes,

it means boring, but you’re not getting away from somebody.”



Rampage:



"That's not boring. The way that wrestlers are fighting like that, they're not boring. I have always complained about wrestlers like Chael Sonnen, the bitch ass just taking

you down and laying on you. I fucking hate those, him and King Mo and Rashad Evans. And I'm a wrestler, you know what I'm saying? You taught me how to grab 'em

and elbow and..."



Tito:



"Yeah, I still got bone fragments here in my elbow from Ken Shamrock's face. With the style I had, I would beat any of the top 5 guys right now. A hundred percent,

I would fight anybody of them, anytime."