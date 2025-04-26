I asked AI to make a song about the legend Tito Ortiz.



(Verse 1)

From Huntington Beach, a lion arose,

With power and fury, he struck mighty blows.

"The Huntington Beach Bad Boy," they shouted his name,

Entering the cage, to play his own game.

Muscles were bulging, a neck thick and strong,

He came to conquer, where he truly belonged.

(Chorus)

Tito! Tito! The crowd would all roar,

He'd step in the octagon, ready for war.

With takedowns and ground and pound, a relentless attack,

Leaving opponents flat on their back.

A champion's spirit, a will hard to break,

For the belt and the glory, the sacrifices he'd make.

(Verse 2)

Against Wanderlei Silva, a rivalry burned bright,

Two forces colliding with all of their might.

Chuck Liddell he faced, in battles so grand,

Legends colliding, throughout the whole land.

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, another tough test,

Tito stepped forward, and gave it his best.

(Chorus)

Tito! Tito! The crowd would all roar,

He'd step in the octagon, ready for war.

With takedowns and ground and pound, a relentless attack,

Leaving opponents flat on their back.

A champion's spirit, a will hard to break,

For the belt and the glory, the sacrifices he'd make.

(Bridge)

Through injuries and setbacks, he always came back,

A fighter's resilience, there was nothing he lacked.

He spoke his own mind, sometimes brash and so bold,

A character etched, in stories untold.

(Chorus)

Tito! Tito! The crowd would all roar,

He'd step in the octagon, ready for war.

With takedowns and ground and pound, a relentless attack,

Leaving opponents flat on their back.

A champion's spirit, a will hard to break,

For the belt and the glory, the sacrifices he'd make.

(Outro)

So raise up a glass, let the memories flow,

For the Huntington Beach Bad Boy, puttin' on a show.

Tito Ortiz, a name we all know,

A legend of MMA, watch his highlight reel glow.