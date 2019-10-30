Tito Ortiz - Wordsmith

My all time favorite tito-ism was when he was commentating a strike force event and said something like 'this is what it would look like if you were a bird'


I died and went to heaven for a full minute
 
I miss the old compilation. That one had more quotes from his Strikeforce days. I guess he reported it or some shit and they took it down.

Tito is a gem :D
 
Oh man, just watched all of it. Chuck's face was hilarious. He looked like 'whats happening right now? Is this my cte or Tito's cte??
 
I'm only 43 years old... I'm an old mature... I mean I matured old... um... I mean... very fast! :D
 
I'm dying this is great. A plus post
 
Tito bless

0hRx5ML.jpg
 
Tito should really hurry up and finish that jackal story! I'm really interested plus he should go do some motivational podcast!
giphy.gif
 
By far Tito's best quote was in Affliction (word for word):

"Well here we are with a br.. S'raldo Babalu you did an awesome job so what you're a blackbelt in juijitsu gettin' a awesome submission there. I wanna tell me, what you see, lets go ahead and see it by the fight, what you saw, in the ring" - Tito Ortiz
 
You fans tune in. I never let you down until now.
 
You certainly are the greatest Light Heavyweight.......of the night

Some nice low key shade, but completely unintentional of course
 
"My father is 80 years old. My grandfather is 100 years old. I'm in great shape"

-Poet Laureate Tito Ortiz
 
PFFT THE GUY CANT EVEN PUT A SENTENCE TOGETHER. He's reaching for those grapes man, he's trying to make his wine. And that wine is starting to sound like. Like a violin. With all that cheese and wine.

...

We will see, November 24th
 
Too bad none of this is by design. He'd be on Andy Kaufman's level
 
