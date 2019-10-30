Tito Ortiz - Wordsmith

TheScorpionDude
No explanation needed. Enjoy
My all time favorite tito-ism was when he was commentating a strike force event and said something like 'this is what it would look like if you were a bird'
I died and went to heaven for a full minute
I'm only 43 years old... I'm an old mature... I mean I matured old... um... I mean... very fast!Oh man, just watched all of it. Chuck's face was hilarious. He looked like 'whats happening right now? Is this my cte or Tito's cte??
By far Tito's best quote was in Affliction (word for word):
"Well here we are with a br.. S'raldo Babalu you did an awesome job so what you're a blackbelt in juijitsu gettin' a awesome submission there. I wanna tell me, what you see, lets go ahead and see it by the fight, what you saw, in the ring" - Tito Ortiz
