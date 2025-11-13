Tito Ortiz speaking (recent).

One of them.



Frank, Bas, Ken. Funaki might be in the discussion too.

*someone who knows that era better than me might know



I didn't follow in that era, I have just learned a bit about Pancrase thru being interested in Bas and Frank Shamrock... fucking WEIRD rules. Pancrase and Rings both had very bizarre rules. If I recall correctly you could get out of a submission by wrapping the ropes but you lost a point which went against you if it went to a decision and also a certain amount of lost points and you lose.n



Frank beat Bas Rutten in his pro debut in Pancrase.

What a crazy elite matchup for a debut fight.





You could argue they were the #1 and #2 P4P fighters in the 1990s and they got matched up for frank debut and frank won.



Bas won the trilogy, SD in the rematch and tko in the rubber match.





Frank's skill set was amazing especially for that era, he had submissions right up there with the best in the world.and even had a solid leg game with heel hooks amd kneebars, he could wrestle with the best wrestlers and strike with the best strikers.