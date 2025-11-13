Tito Ortiz speaking (recent).

A couple of classic Tito lines from the above:
“To my own despise”
“I will even wait in line to use the bathroom”
Must be many more but did not watch the whole thing.
I can’t be losing any more IQ digits, I didn’t watch the whole thing.Salute to TS for watching this whole thing and losing double digits in IQ in the process
Tito Ortiz sounds like his tongue and his brain are out of sync, and he always have too much saliva when talking
Most people would be if the other 3 people are Dumpage, lil Bear and Titi.It's weird when Frank Shamorck is the runaway uncontested smartest guy in the room.
I ain’t worried about Tito…I train 3 times a week sometimes for 5 days in a row and twice a day for 6 days straight.TS you should really stop envying Tito's magnificent speech and stop reaching for those grapes... you're trynna make your own wine but the wine is already sounding like a violin with that cheese and wine.
Frank actually strikes me as a fairly naturally intelligent guy... but he is at best a high school drop out, possibly even a middle school drop out, because I known by the age of 13-15 he started getting locked up and bouning around juvenile detention centers and foster care.Most people would be if the other 3 people are Dumpage, lil Bear and Titi.
I'm a big Shamrock fan. Wasn't he the original fighter that people were referring to as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time?Frank actually strikes me as a fairly naturally intelligent guy... but he is at best a high school drop out, possibly even a middle school drop out, because I known by the age of 13-15 he started getting locked up and bouning around juvenile detention centers and foster care.
He had an interesting strategy which tells you how fucked up the American foster care system is... that when he didn't like his foster care situation he would just go on a crime spree (on purpose) until he got arrested, so he could escape his foster family and then ask for different placement after his juvenile sentence was up
And somehow out of that humble beginning, he got placed in foster care with Ken and I think their adoptive dad was Bob Shamrock (not 100% on Bob name) ... took what he learned fighting in juvie added what he picked up in Shamrock family and then Lions Den and became one of the best martial artist in the world, and arguably the first fully well rounded good everywhere mma fighter.
Absolutely…and he was def the first truly well rounded prototype.I'm a big Shamrock fan. Wasn't he the original fighter that people were referring to as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time?
I'm a big Shamrock fan. Wasn't he the original fighter that people were referring to as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time?
No disrespect but Bas is overrated AF, He is just likable.One of them.
Frank, Bas, Ken. Funaki might be in the discussion too.
*someone who knows that era better than me might know
I didn't follow in that era, I have just learned a bit about Pancrase thru being interested in Bas and Frank Shamrock... fucking WEIRD rules. Pancrase and Rings both had very bizarre rules. If I recall correctly you could get out of a submission by wrapping the ropes but you lost a point which went against you if it went to a decision and also a certain amount of lost points and you lose.n
Frank beat Bas Rutten in his pro debut in Pancrase.
What a crazy elite matchup for a debut fight.
You could argue they were the #1 and #2 P4P fighters in the 1990s and they got matched up for frank debut and frank won.
Bas won the trilogy, SD in the rematch and tko in the rubber match.
Frank's skill set was amazing especially for that era, he had submissions right up there with the best in the world.and even had a solid leg game with heel hooks amd kneebars, he could wrestle with the best wrestlers and strike with the best strikers.
Agreed. Would also add Guy Mezger to that list. Mezger was a highschool wrestling state champion, a professional kickboxer, and BJJ brown belt.No disrespect but Bas is overrated AF, He is just likable.
He does not belong on the short list of guys that could do it all in the early days like Frank, Ruas and Frye.
IMO.
You say that yet, Bear is probably the smartest one out of them all including Frank Shamrock.Most people would be if the other 3 people are Dumpage, lil Bear and Titi.