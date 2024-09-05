Media Tito Ortiz Is an Old Mature

That's because he's super disciplined. He trains six days, actually, six days a week. Five days a week he'll train three days a week. Not to mention, one of those days he'll train two days of the week. With that kind of regimen, you live to become an old mature.
 
It really is something to listen to this man strangle the English language
 
Elvis. said:
It really is something to listen to this man strangle the English language
He does have wins via Rear nakedness chokes and guillotines.
Tito 24/7 fighting everything from people to politics to even the English language.
Legend.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
I don’t know why I came into this thread.
But weirdly I’m mildly disappointed?
there are far better videos of him making an absolute cock out of himself than this, i was also very disappointed
 
When I'm having a particularly dumb day, I remember Tito exists and feel better about myself.
 
Pinkman said:
Truer words have never been spoken. And in addition he wants to outlive his kids.
 
He's also younger than he was 12 years ago

 
