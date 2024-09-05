AstralPanda
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 2,187
- Reaction score
- 3,276
But back then he was a young mature.yeah, we know Tito is an idiot since 2002
No need for multiple thread on him in 2024...
Same reason GOAT threads are made...Fedor threads...GSP....legends don't die.Why are we still making Tito threads?
yeah, we know Tito is an idiot since 2002
No need for multiple thread on him in 2024...
He does have wins via Rear nakedness chokes and guillotines.It really is something to listen to this man strangle the English language
Tito for president
there are far better videos of him making an absolute cock out of himself than this, i was also very disappointedI don’t know why I came into this thread.
But weirdly I’m mildly disappointed?
He’s still one of the greatest of the nightWhy are we still making Tito threads?
there are far better videos of him making an absolute cock out of himself than this, i was also very disappointed
That's because he's super disciplined. He trains six days, actually, six days a week. Five days a week he'll train three days a week. Not to mention, one of those days he'll train two days of the week. With that kind of regimen, you live to become an old mature.