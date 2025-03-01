Tito Ortiz Backs FBI Director Kash Patel’s plan to have UFC fighters lead FBI training

Standupguy152
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025/02/kash-patel-ufc-training-fbi-agents-tito-ortiz-support
While agents reportedly believe newly appointed FBI director Kash Patel’s plan to have a UFC-led training program is “surreal” and “wacky,” one former champion describes it in a different light.
“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz said Friday on “Fox & Friends.” “But make sure you get the right fighters.”
what do yall think?
