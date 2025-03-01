  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Tito Ortiz Backs FBI Director Kash Patel’s plan to have UFC fighters lead FBI training

Standupguy152

IMG_4923.jpeg

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2025/02/kash-patel-ufc-training-fbi-agents-tito-ortiz-support

While agents reportedly believe newly appointed FBI director Kash Patel’s plan to have a UFC-led training program is “surreal” and “wacky,” one former champion describes it in a different light.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz said Friday on “Fox & Friends.” “But make sure you get the right fighters.”


what do yall think?

Damn that would be a fun thing to see, all the dumbest people you know working together to see what they can come up with.
 
Would that extra fitness (it's not even technical training. Probably S&C and maybe cardio kickboxing) actually result in better quality investigations and better arrest results? Since that's the objective of the FBI.

If they want to increase arrests, they should send Tito undercover to teach drug dealers how to cut onions. I've never seen a drug dealer without any fingers.
 
Would that extra fitness (it's not even technical training. Probably S&C and maybe cardio kickboxing) actually result in better quality investigations and better arrest results? Since that's the objective of the FBI.

If they want to increase arrests, they should send Tito undercover to teach drug dealers how to cut onions. I've never seen a drug dealer without any fingers.
Tito will have agents training six days, actually six days a week. Five days a week, they’ll train three days a week. One of those days they will train two days of the week. So, six days a week they will be training.
 
