Tito is like Rocky Balboa

Everyone loves Rocky Balboa because it's a great underdog story. If only there were a real life version of him, he would surely be loved by the fans, right?



Well let's take a look at the real world fighter that most closely resembles Rocky....



1. Rocky is dumb as shit. Like so dumb it's humorous. He's like the first version of Forrest Gump. Now compare that to Tito, who is also dumb as shit. Hilariously dumb. There are entire threads dedicated to quotes and video clips of Tito being dumb.



2. Rocky has an outstanding work ethic. It's cool to see someone who wasn't handed anything in life, and still succeeds by working harder than everyone else. Now look at Tito. The guy made his way by being known for working incredibly hard in the gym. After losing to Frank he vowed to never lose via cardio again, and he became a cardio machine. He was also one of the first wrestlers to develop a BJJ game, almost submitting prime Machida, and also became a decent striker, beating Bader with his striking.



3. Rocky tries to be a good person. He puts family first, and helps that neighborhood girl, and inspires all the kids to run with him through Philly. You can tell he wants to be a positive influence on his community. Tito puts his kids first, and ran for city council because he wants to improve his community.



With so many similarities between them it just seems curious why we find Rocky lovable and Tito laughable.



Is it just cuz we're dicks?