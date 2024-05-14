Tito fans, rejoice

Uber_Noober said:
Your favorite fighter has given you another reason to rejoice. I hope this hasn’t been posted already, if it has feel free to ignore.
Click to expand...

Unfortunately for Tito his ex is a many-men-girl, especially on camera

"How many men can say they've been with Jenna Jameson"

- Tito Ortiz circa 2007, his head bloated with love for Jenna
Jenna-Jameson-and-Ex-Tito-Ortiz-in-2011.jpg
 
Last edited:
He must have some anxiety talking in front of cameras because it can’t be CTE. Tito is one of the from guys that didn’t take much damage in his career
 
don't ask said:
Can you imagine him cooking a romantic meal? Blood everywhere, the 911 operator has no idea what the person on the phone is trying to tell them...
Click to expand...
"Let me tell me how you're feeling"
"Sir is there an emergency?"

ipowerslapmywife said:
He must have some anxiety talking in front of cameras because it can’t be CTE. Tito is one of the from guys that didn’t take much damage in his career
Click to expand...
Bro what do you mean. Remember what happened to Evangelista Santos against MVP?
Well, that happened to Tito before the fight and he still fought through it..
 
Last edited:
Uber_Noober said:
Your favorite fighter has given you another reason to rejoice. I hope this hasn’t been posted already, if it has feel free to ignore.
Click to expand...

God....he should release a book. Tito for Dummy's. Would be pure gold:)
 
People like to clown on poor Tito but there is no doubt he, like Renato Babalu, is one of the greatest LHWs of the night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,258
Messages
55,547,174
Members
174,824
Latest member
Rank Wang

Share this page

Back
Top