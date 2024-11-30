Title Fight Fetish

LeBron
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2011
- Messages
- 2,511
- Reaction score
- 3,247
Why must PPVs be headlined by title fights and why must every PPV even have a title fight? Why put these restrictions on yourself and make organizing events even harder? For example, Shavkat vs Ian is clearly the biggest fight next week but because it’s not a title fight, they have to play second fiddle to some manlets lol. The biggest fight should headline a card, period.
Who made this a thing?
Who made this a thing?