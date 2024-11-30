Title Fight Fetish

LeBron

LeBron

Why must PPVs be headlined by title fights and why must every PPV even have a title fight? Why put these restrictions on yourself and make organizing events even harder? For example, Shavkat vs Ian is clearly the biggest fight next week but because it’s not a title fight, they have to play second fiddle to some manlets lol. The biggest fight should headline a card, period.

Who made this a thing?
 
Clark Rogers said:
It's almost like the champions hold a higher position among the rest.
But they’re not always the biggest or best fight of the night. You think women should get to headline a card just because they’re champions? C’mon man
 
LeBron said:
But they’re not always the biggest or best fight of the night. You think women should get to headline a card just because they’re champions? C’mon man
You should be happy because you get to see what you deem is the biggest fight of the card before the stupid title fight...
 
Some of my favorite cards are the ones where there's a title fight headlining, but a even more anticipated bout below. Like I don't think of this type of ordering as a negative.
 
Funny cause I was thinking that fight should be buried 3rd in line below the title fight and the Gane Volkov fight
 
Should be based on seniority

Guida vs Hooper main


ebb1b03e-inline-UFC-guidasplap2-110313.gif
 
I can agree with this considering someone made a thread recently about UFC spacing out fights so viewers don’t tune out once they’ve watched what they want to see.

Now I disagree because champions earned the right to main event so it’s bad idea after all.
 
MaulingMyClown said:
Funny cause I was thinking that fight should be buried 3rd in line below the title fight and the Gane Volkov fight
A guy that wet the bed in two championship fights and should probably retire against a guy he already beat?
 
Because it's easier to sell a card with a title fight as the main event than without. What's so confusing about that?
 
Title fights do and should take place at the end of the card.
 
