Titans - Rise of Hollywood (netflix)

Hollywood - Aufstieg der Titanen (TV Series 2022) ⭐ 7.5 | Drama
Hollywood - Aufstieg der Titanen: With James M. Reilly, David Davino, Christina Leonardi, Grant Masters. The story of immigrants who founded first Hollywood studios.
m.imdb.com
A great Doc series if interested in how Hollywood and movies began. From Thomas Edison and his Trust thru the rise of the Hollywood Studios - Zukor(Paramount), Lammele (Universal), Warner bros , United Artists( Pickford an Chaplin) , Fox, MGM (Mayer) , etc.. to the start of Talkies and 50s.
Crazy how none of major studios have anything to do anymore with the founders. All the stuff that got its name from William Fox lol. I think the last was Jack Warner that finally sold in the 50s. You would think 1 of them would still have OG family involved but I dont think any do.
It's a great documentary if your a film buff and /or interested in how it all began. I started watching on accident and couldn't stop.
