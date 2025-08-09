  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Titans - Rise of Hollywood (netflix)

Hollywood - Aufstieg der Titanen (TV Series 2022) ⭐ 7.5 | Drama

Hollywood - Aufstieg der Titanen: With James M. Reilly, David Davino, Christina Leonardi, Grant Masters. The story of immigrants who founded first Hollywood studios.
A great Doc series if interested in how Hollywood and movies began. From Thomas Edison and his Trust thru the rise of the Hollywood Studios - Zukor(Paramount), Lammele (Universal), Warner bros , United Artists( Pickford an Chaplin) , Fox, MGM (Mayer) , etc.. to the start of Talkies and 50s.

Crazy how none of major studios have anything to do anymore with the founders. All the stuff that got its name from William Fox lol. I think the last was Jack Warner that finally sold in the 50s. You would think 1 of them would still have OG family involved but I dont think any do.

It's a great documentary if your a film buff and /or interested in how it all began. I started watching on accident and couldn't stop.
 
Nice. Will definitely check out. I devour anything golden age Hollywood I can find. To add to this, would recommend the Brownlow documentaries. Easily the best documentaries on cinema history. They follow a similar format to the Ken Burns documentaries and are easily digestible and packed with info. Here's a few:





There's many more that cover a wide range from Chaplin and Keaton to Universal Horror.
 
Nice. Will definitely check out. I devour anything golden age Hollywood I can find. To add to this, would recommend the Brownlow documentaries. Easily the best documentaries on cinema history. They follow a similar format to the Ken Burns documentaries and are easily digestible and packed with info. Here's a few:





There's many more that cover a wide range from Chaplin and Keaton to Universal Horror.
Sadly of all the OGs only Mayer n Warner even made it through Great Depression. Even Warner lost control by the 50s .
 
