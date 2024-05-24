Television Tires on Netflix

Tires, the new series from Shane Gillis dropped on Netflix. Anyone watched it yet?

I can't stand Shane and his comedy for some reason but I tried to watch it anyway. To me it has a very similar vibe as Superstore only slightly worse and when Andrew Schultz made an appearance with that idiotic haircut, I had to turn it off.

Anyone watched it already? Should I gave it another go?
 
looked up the ''trailer'' because I like Gillis,
and thought, boy this look pretty bad.
 
Gillis stinks. I'm sure this will too. Most of Netflix's product is mediocre. Tires is probably par for the course.
 
It looks like he took a budget, deposited it in his bank account and made the cheapest show possible

Might still be funny. He is an OK comedian and knows other comedians that could be good writers.

Might be fucking horrible too though.
Being an OK comedian doesn't always translate to acting.
 
Show about changing tires?
According to the interwebs, here is the synopsis:

Tires is a 2024 Netflix comedy series about an anxious and unqualified man named Will (Steven Gerben) who tries to turn his father's auto repair business around while dealing with his cousin Shane (Shane Gillis), who is now his employee and constantly torments him. The six-episode series also stars Chris O'Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz. John McKeever directed the series, which was produced by Dad Sick Productions, owned by Shane Gillis and John McKeever.
I like SG, watched the first two episodes and bailed… found the characters annoying rather than funny.. particularly the tyre shop manager
 
