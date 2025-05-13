Tires are so wasteful

I have a screw in my tire, and it's too close to the sidewall to be patched. So I'm supposed to throw away a perfectly good tire that had another 20k miles of life on it.



But then you're not supposed to just replace one tire. Because now you have uneven tread, so you're actually supposed to replace all your tires at once. Although the more honest tire shops will at least tell you that you can get away with only replacing 2 at a time, both front or both rear, but never just 1 tire at a time.



So because of 1 screw I have to at least throw away 2 good tires?



Seems super wasteful to me. If we were back in the days when they used inner tubes then you could keep your tires until they wear out. Just replace the tubes.