Tires are so wasteful

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I have a screw in my tire, and it's too close to the sidewall to be patched. So I'm supposed to throw away a perfectly good tire that had another 20k miles of life on it.

But then you're not supposed to just replace one tire. Because now you have uneven tread, so you're actually supposed to replace all your tires at once. Although the more honest tire shops will at least tell you that you can get away with only replacing 2 at a time, both front or both rear, but never just 1 tire at a time.

So because of 1 screw I have to at least throw away 2 good tires?

Seems super wasteful to me. If we were back in the days when they used inner tubes then you could keep your tires until they wear out. Just replace the tubes.
 
You should change all 4 and also get a new spare.
Just to be safe.
 
Same shit happened right after I got brand new tires. Two lugg nuts snapped while changing it too. Cost me $400.
 
Just get a new car.



That I have dibs on.
 
Can’t do that

It’s bad for the economy

We have tires that would last 299k miles
Be we will never produce them. Too much economic impact
 
