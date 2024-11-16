Uh so I recently discovered this movie lol it's about Matthew McConaughey being in a family of dwarves (don't call them midgets)But that's not even the odd part. Gary Oldman plays one of the dwarves! his twin brother in fact lol how crazy and he's not recognizable at all. Once I saw Oldman was playing a midget I HAD to see it lolPeter Dinklage is Oldmans best friend that is also dating Patricia Arquette lolIts beyond dumb but worth checking out if you need a laugh.