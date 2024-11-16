The Good The Bad The HBK
Uh so I recently discovered this movie lol it's about Matthew McConaughey being in a family of dwarves (don't call them midgets)
But that's not even the odd part. Gary Oldman plays one of the dwarves! his twin brother in fact lol how crazy and he's not recognizable at all. Once I saw Oldman was playing a midget I HAD to see it lol
Peter Dinklage is Oldmans best friend that is also dating Patricia Arquette lol
Its beyond dumb but worth checking out if you need a laugh.