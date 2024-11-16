  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

1000002943.jpg


Uh so I recently discovered this movie lol it's about Matthew McConaughey being in a family of dwarves (don't call them midgets)

But that's not even the odd part. Gary Oldman plays one of the dwarves! his twin brother in fact lol how crazy and he's not recognizable at all. Once I saw Oldman was playing a midget I HAD to see it lol

Peter Dinklage is Oldmans best friend that is also dating Patricia Arquette lol
Its beyond dumb but worth checking out if you need a laugh.
 
at first glance, I saw David Spade on the right
 
